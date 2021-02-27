REVEALED: House prices near Gympie’s best schools

Parnets looking to buy a house near Gympie’s most popular schools can expect to pay between $275,000-$375,000, data from CoreLogic reveals.

Location, location, location is the mantra when it comes to real estate and it is especially acute for house hunters with school-aged children.

But neither schools nor houses are cheap; so where should the prospective hunter look in the region?

Data from online property hub CoreLogic reveals bargain hunters should head to Victory Heights, which was at the cheapest end of the scale of real estate prices thanks to median average sale price of $275,000 in November last year.

The suburb is close to two of the region’s most popular schools, one public and one private - Gympie West State School and Victory College.

A house near One Mile School will set the buyer back about $278,000.

Not far behind is Monkland, where a house not too far from One Mile State School will set buyers back an average of $278,000 last November. If they want a school that is even closer Monkland has its own primary school.

Now, if there is anything better than being close to two good schools, it is being close to three or four of them.

Families looking to place themselves close to a choice of schools were paying an average of $295,000 for a house in the heart of Gympie and within range of St Patrick’s Primary, St Patrick’s College, Gympie State High School and James Nash State High School.

Buying a house near Cooloola Christian College will cost about $370,000.

House hunters seeking a new home near Gympie South State School or Cooloola Christian College will have to dig much deeper into their pockets, with the average sale price across the river on the Southside, a designated growth corridor, surging well above that market and sitting at $370,000.

Jones Hill rounded out the list with house hunters paying an average of $378,000 for properties around the popular Jones Hill State School.

