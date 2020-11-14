REVEALED: Gympie’s worst streets for drug crime

The Gympie Times has compiled a list of the region's worst streets for drug crime.

CHANNON and Henry streets have been a hotbed for Gympie region drug crimes in the last six months, according to Queensland Police Service data.

Police have busted nearly 250 people for drug offences in the Gympie region in the last six months.

This online crime map shows 244 drug offences committed in the Gympie region in the last six months. PHOTO: Police

An online crime map published by the QPS shows clusters of drug crimes committed locally over that span, showing 13 of 244 total crimes in one cluster near the intersection of Henry St and Channon St and another two further along Henry St.

There are eight highlighted spots along Cootharaba Rd, seven along Exhibition Rd and five on Queen Elizabeth Drive at Cooloola Cove.

The data shows a massive spike in offending from 24 in May to 43 in June, and offence numbers have ranged between 37 and 43 since then.

Drug crimes in Gympie shot up from 24 to 43 between May and June.

Monday was the most popular day for busts, with 45 people booked on that day, followed by Thursday with 43 and Friday with 42.

8am was the most popular time during the week, with 24 offences logged then, followed by 23 at 9am and 22 at 11am.

While the data does show clusters, the interactive map does not drill down to show the exact location of each drug offence committed on a given Gympie region street.

DRUG-RELATED OFFENCE HOT SPOTS (MAY – NOVEMBER 2020)

1. Channon St/Henry St, Gympie – 15

2. Cootharaba Rd, Gympie – 8

3. Exhibition Rd, Gympie – 7

4. Queen Elizabeth Drive, Cooloola Cove – 5

5. Fishermans Pocket No. 1 Rd, Chatsworth – 5

6. Apollonian Vale, Gympie – 4

7. Noosa Rd, Gympie – 4

8. Regan Rd, Pie Creek – 4

9. Myall St, Gympie – 3

10. Mary St, Gympie – 3

11. Winterleigh Rd, Greens Creek – 3

12. Limestone Drive, Widgee – 3

13. Capstan Ct, Cooloola Cove – 3

NOTE: Bruce Highway not included. The QPS data shows clusters for each hotspot, but does not drill down to exact locations.