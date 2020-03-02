REVEALED: Gympie’s worst 22 drink drivers since last year

Gympie's worst drink drivers of the past year have been named and shamed again.

Gympie's worst drink drivers of the past year have been named and shamed again.

EVERY fortnight the Gympie Magistrates Court deals with various numbers of drivers who have run afoul of the law, particularly due to drink or drug driving.

After each of these sittings, The Gympie Times names and shames those drivers as part of an ongoing effort to deter such offences.

Below is a list of the highest readings heard in the court since the start of last year:

Phillip Gerard Pocock blew .253 when he was tested by police after he crashed his car into a Gympie Regional Council vehicle at the Hilton Rd- Mt Pleasant Rd intersection at around 11:45am on May 16.

Pocock’s driver's licence was banned for a year, and he also received 12 months’ probation.

Rachael Ann Smith faced the court last February after crashing her car on Hilton Rd on December 22, 2018.

She was taken to Gympie Hospital and a blood test returned a reading of .252. She was fined $800 and banned from driving for 10 months.

Kevin James Flenady, 52, drove with a blood-alcohol content of .249 per cent in Reef Street, Gympie on November 17.

He was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

Maryborough driver Joylene Mearander Ann Heath, 38, blew .243 after she was caught at a Caltex 24-hour service station on September 25 last year.

She was fined $1200 and banned from driving for a year.

Paorahi Herbert Wetere, 32, blew nearly five times the legal alcohol limit when he was stopped on Garrick St at nearly 3am on June 23, registering a result of .237. Wetere was also unlicensed.

Wetere was hit with a $1500 fine and banned from driving for 20 months in total.

Marcoola’s Kylie Jean Smith-Knight, 45, faced the Maroochydore Magistrates Court last February after blowing 0.215 at Gympie. Her licence was suspended for 14 months.

Bevin Charles Coleman, 78, was fined $1000 and disqualified for 10 months last January after he drove into a Tin Can Bay house with a blood alcohol reading of .204 per cent.

Pamela Ann Vick, 45, appeared in the court last February registering a blood-alcohol content of .203 per cent when tested in North Deep Creek Rd after a single-vehicle crash on November 23, 2018.

She was $1000 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

Judy Marie McKenna, 58, was driving under the influence when she crashed her Mitsubishi Pajero through road signs on the Rainbow Beach Rd/Tin Can Bay Rd intersection and rolled it into scrubland at Wallu on December 14.

She was fined $800 and banned from driving for seven months.

Phillip Gregory Yule, 60, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol when he blew .181 at the Six Mile Rest Area on August 26.

He was fined $1000 and banned from driving for nine months.

Laurie James Everitt, 33, was caught after “swerving all over the road” on the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth on July 12. A breath test showed Everitt had a reading of .179 at the time.

He lost his licence for six months and copped a $900 fine with a conviction recorded.

Cooloola Cove woman Janice Lyn Grantham was fined $1000 and disqualified for six months after crashing her car in her own street on November 9.

Grantham pleaded guilty to driving with a BAC of .173 per cent. No conviction was recorded.

Gregory Kenneth Delbridge, 62, of Southside, was fined $900 and disqualified for seven months in the court in January 2019.

Delbridge had been caught driving at .171 per cent at Tingalpa while also unlicensed because of unpaid fines.

Lewis Leslie William Skipper, 20, was caught driving under the influence when he lost control of his car in the Mary Valley Showgrounds carpark following the inaugural Imbil Bull Bronc Barrels event on January 5 this year.

Skipper blew .171 at that time, leading to a six-month disqualification and an $800 fine with no conviction recorded.

Ailsa Maureen Reid, 43, blew .167 on Brisbane Road at Gympie just before midnight on July 19. She was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for the mandatory minimum six months.

Jason Craig Patterson blew .167 after first driving home and then attempting to take his four-month-old child and fiance on another drive at Mackay on April 26. He was disqualified for six months and fined $1000.

Corey Brett Evans, 23, blew 0.165 on Teewah Beach on January 26. He was disqualified from driving for 6 months and fined $1000. No conviction was recorded.

Jessica Kathleen Mcleish blew .164 on Cliff Jones Rd at Curra on June 7. She copped a six-month driving ban and an $800 fine but no conviction was recorded.

Adam Michael Munro, 23, from Innes Park, was involved in a single vehicle crash on Tin Can Bay Rd on February 10 last year at 1:02am. He blew .164 afterwards, leading to a $500 fine and a six month driving ban.

Adam Ray Thiselton, 36, of Southside, who was fined $900 and disqualified for six months when he appeared in court in January last year for driving at .163.

Jack Nicholas Cheers 25, was fined $700 and disqualified for six months after pleading guilty to driving on Inskip Point Road on October 6 with a BAC of .160.

Bodie Allan Arthur Newcombe, 24, returned a breath test reading of .159 when he was stopped by Tin Can Bay police just before 6pm on January 25, 10 days after his licence had expired. He was banned from driving for seven months in total and fined $900, but no conviction was recorded.