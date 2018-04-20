Menu
Job search data reveals Gympie workers second worst paid in the state
REVEALED: Gympie's wages second-worst in Queensland

WORKERS in our region could be forgiven for making "show me the money” their motto, with new data revealing Gympie and Sunshine Coast employees have the state's second-worst pay checks.

According to a new national wage survey conducted by job search company Adzuna, regions with postcodes that start with 45 - stretching from Rainbow Beach to Strathpine - have an average salary of $64,358.

The only places with a lower average were located in Queensland's southwest corner, which recorded an average wage of $55,680.

The wider 45 postcode region sits just below the averages found across Brisbane, which ranged from $64,423-$66,582.

It was much better news for the rest of the Wide Bay postcodes (ones that start with 46), with the average for these $129,024.

This area includes Gladstone, which Adzuna CEO Raife Watson said was in the middle of a major business activity boom driven by a number of new coal mining projects.

Mr Watson said these would have a big financial flow-on to the ports near the city.

The 45 postcodes were also well below the Queensland average wage, which Adzuna reports this month as about $92,000.

It is up 6.25 per cent year on year.

The report suggests those looking for jobs in this area have some options though.

There are 450 vacancies in the 45-postcode areas, the highest number outside of the Brisbane and Gold Coast.

It is more than double the next closest, which can be found at the north Queensland coast near Mackay.

The high number of advertised jobs sits in contrast to the Wide Bay's unemployment rate, which in March was at 9 per cent, 3.5 per cent higher than the national average.

For youth the problem is even worse, with the Wide Bay jobless rate a staggering 27.9 per cent.

But while capital cities might present the most attractive option for people in the hunt for a high paying job, Mr Watson said there was a growing downside as well.

"Our capital cities are becoming overpopulated and the quality of living is starting to diminish,” he said.

"If you focus on a career in healthcare, or in any of the STEM areas, there will be opportunities for you to move to regional areas of Australia and still have the opportunity to earn an above-average salary in a location without the traffic and exorbitant house prices.”

