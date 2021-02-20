REVEALED: Gympie’s top selling real estate agents

Gympie’s top selling real estate agents have totalled more than $120 million in sales over the past year, according to datat from online property guru Domain.

It is no secret Gympie's property market has been booming since the start of COVID as the regions become more attractive to buyers, and new data from one of the country's online real estate gurus has shown which agents are riding high.

Figures pulled from online property hub Domain has placed One Agency's Pete Angle as the best performing agent in the region over the past 12 months, with 106 sales between February 18, 2020, and 2021.

Of these, 39 were houses, 61 were blocks of land, and one was an apartment.

Mr Angle's sales across the year totalled $26.1 million, with an average sales price of $249,000.

He said it was "humbling" to have his performance rated among the region's best.

Pete Angle, here with wife and business partner Keryn, has been rated as the top performing Gympie real estate agent on Domain over the past 12 months, owing to more than 100 sales.

"A lot of those other people have been in Gympie a long, long time," Mr Angle said.

And the next most successful, according to Domain, was not far behind.

Agents2Go's Bonnie Hollander sold 87 properties in the same period, for a grand total of $28.9 million and an average price of $339,000.

Bonnie Hollander.

Seventy-three of those properties were houses.

Century 21 principal Billy Mitchell had the third highest number of sales thanks to 78 in the past 12 months; the total value of these was more than $30 million with, according to Domain, an average of $389,000 per sale.

Billy Mitchell. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

Anchor Realty's Tina Tillinger accumulated the fourth-highest number of sales with 69 (for a total of $25.7 million), and Century 21's Janelle Walker finished out the top five thanks to her 45 sales.

Tina Tillinger. Picture: Shane Zahner

Combined the five agents have sold more than $126 million in properties since February 19 last year.

So how has Mr Angle, who was the only Gympie agent on Domain to have sold more than 100 properties in the past 12 months, compiled such a resume?

Janelle Walker

"We (himself and his wife Keryn) bring a fresh approach," Mr Angle said.

Working hard and having a good relationship with their clients did not hurt, either.

And Mr Angle said he expected sales would not slow down in the near future saying it was "no secret people are wanting to get out of the city" and head for rural areas following the COVID pandemic.