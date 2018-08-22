REVEALED: Gympie's Top 5 electricians as voted by you

Reader poll Who do you think Gympie's best electrician is? Kaden Dickfos Electrical

Winning Electrical

McClurg Electrical

Groves Electrical

John Buckley Electrical Gympie

Other Vote View Results

AN EMERGING Gympie businessman and cricket star has run away with the people's choice title for best local electrician, even beating out the man he worked for as an apprentice.

Kaden Dickfos, owner and manager of his namesake electrical business since opening it two years ago, polled 35 votes in a recent Facebook call-out placed by The Gympie Times asking readers to reveal their favourite sparky.

MORE GYMPIE LISTS

* A CUT ABOVE: Gympie's top hairdresser revealed

* TOTES ADORBS: 65 of Gympie's best dog photos

BRIGHT SPARKS: Kaden Dickfos (right) has been recognised through social media as the Gympie region's most popular electrician. Contributed

Who's the best electrician in Gympie? Poll sesults as of Tuesday, August 21:

1. Kaden Dickfos Electrical - 35 votes

2. Groves Electrical - 19 votes

3. Winning Electrical - 11 votes

4. McClurg Electrical - 10 votes

5. John Buckley Electrical Gympie - nine votes

Doug Rose of Groves Electrical enjoys a hard-earned snack after a job. Facebook

Mr Dickfos received the most individual praise among 192 total responses, including some glowing comments left by valued customers.

"(Kaden) has been fantastic with us, (we) won't use anyone else," Vanessa Turnbull said.

Valerie Cross added Mr Dickfos's "very good and reliable" business was "one of the best" she had ever seen in Gympie and Kenei Henwood commended him for being "fast, thorough and (offering) great prices".

The lifelong Gympie resident said he felt "very lucky" to receive the recognition.

"It's obviously very rewarding, you try to do your best work at every job and take all feedback into account, so it's good to be able to get that important information and know I'm on the right track," he said.

"Living in Gympie for my whole life and being around my family has definitely contributed a lot to being able to build up that base. A lot of my work comes from being local."

Mr Dickfos said he was grateful for the feedback as well as the generosity of his customers.

"Most of the people I have worked with have been very obliging and open-minded about the tasks at hand, they are usually willing to work with you to get a good end result," he said.

"In a smaller town and community like Gympie, word of mouth is even more important, because people are really good at passing names on when they have good experiences.

"Word also gets around pretty quickly if you're doing a bad job or not doing the right thing, so it's important to know the community you're working with well."

Callum McClurg of McClurg Electrical with his apprentice. Contributed

The also-rans of the competition didn't go without their own praise.

"We are so blessed in this town to have a myriad of excellent electricians but I would always recommend Tony Johnston ... and Gary Brennan," Melinda Jensen commented.

"Brad Morgan (is) such a nice person. Nothing is a problem and so totally organised. When he says he will do it, it's done," Liu Fraser said.

Carl Winn of Winning Electrical (left) and Lee 'T-bone' Turner from Blue Logic Studios on the right. Contributed

"With so many fantastic electricians, it seems that the real winner is Gympie and surrounds," Warren Polley added, who later said Mr Dickfos was his "go-to electrician".

Placing fifth in the final standing was the team from John Buckley Electrical, through which Mr Dickfos completed his apprenticeship and worked for more than nine years.

The people's choice champion commended Buckley Electrical and his peers for upholding a high standard of work around the region.

"My opportunity with John Buckley allowed me to get the skills I needed to go out and work on my own, which is a very important thing," he said.

"There are good people working here who do a great-quality job across the board. There's people like Tony Johnstone, the Groves team, the Buckley team, the list goes on."