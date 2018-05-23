REVEALED: Gympie's staggering speeding bill

Gympie motorists copped more than $1 million in speeding fines in 2017.

LEADFOOTS in Gympie racked up more than $1 million in speeding fines in 12 months.

A Right to Information investigation has revealed police handed out 5410 speeding tickets across the Gympie police regions in 2017.

Those fines cost motorists $1,011,027, enough to pay the wages for 14 primary school teachers or registered nurses.

Just short of 4500 tickets were handed out to speeders driving less than 13km/h over the limit. A further 858 were caught driving 14-20 km/h over the limit, 89 were speeding 21-30km/h and 11 fines were given to drivers doing 31-40km/h over the limit.

Three drivers were hit with a $1117 fine for driving more than 40km/h over the limit, the highest speeding category.

One of the region's top doctors, Australian Medical Association Queensland chair Shaun Rudd, said drivers were not getting the message.

"Despite all the warnings, speed continues to be one of the major causes of road accident fatalities in Queensland. Already this year, we have had 18 fatalities in the region," he said.

"Each year thousands of people are admitted to hospitals in the region because of road accidents - many of which were caused by speed, placing pressure on our doctors and nurses.

"Speed combined with distractions like mobile phones is a lethal combination. It is vital that drivers adhere to the speed limits and keep their eyes on the road."

Queensland regional road policing boss Inspector Peter Flanders said even doing 10km/h over the limit significantly increased the chance of a crash turning deadly.

"The physics behind speeding are stark. If you are in a 40 zone driving at 50km/h, that extra 10km/h increases your kinetic energy by one and a half times," he said.

"To put it simply, if you hit a kid you are hitting them one and a half times harder."

Inspector Flanders said braking also took longer at higher speeds, making it harder to avoid a potential accident.

"In that same situation, driving at 50km/h in a 40 zone, it'll take about twice as long to brake as if you were doing the limit." -NewsRegional