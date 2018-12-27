REVEALED: Gympie's property hot spots in 2018

SERENITY: The median house prices in rural-residential areas Tamaree, Pie Creek (pictured) and East Deep Creek all surged in 2018.

PROPERTY owners struck gold on the outskirts of Gympie city this year with the median house prices in rural residential lifestyle areas surging well ahead of the rest of the region.

The latest data from property hub realestate.com has revealed that in the 12 months to November 1, East Deep Creek, Pie Creek and Tamaree were the region's property hotspots.

East Deep Creek was the clear winner with median house prices exploding more than 35per cent, bringing it to $515,000.

Pie Creek claimed second with a 10.8per cent growth rate, and Tamaree came in third at 7.8per cent.

A property which was for sale at East Deep Creek in 2018.

Monkland (6.5per cent) and Tin Can Bay (3.3per cent) rounded out the top five.

In Gympie city, the median price grew 1.2per cent, bringing it to $261,000.

The news was not so great out west, though.

Goomeri's median dropped almost 30per cent and Kilkivan's also sunk 9.8per cent on the year.

Other areas to drop were Wolvi (down 5.2per cent), Chatsworth (down 2.1per cent) and Widgee (down 1.3per cent).

It was unclear how the Mary Valley fared in those 12 months as not enough houses had been sold in specific areas like Imbil and Kandanga to be included in the dataset.

A Tamaree house for sale in 2018.

In Gympie, two-bedroom houses were the biggest winners, jumping from $217,000 to $243,000.

Four-bedroom homes soared from $293,000 to $310,000, while three-bedroom homes stayed about the same at $251,000.

Four-bedroom houses were also the rage at Curra, their median price leaping $34,000 to $339,000.

It was better news for people selling units in the region.

The big winners were on the Cooloola Coast. Tin Can Bay's median unit price surged 21.8per cent and Rainbow Beach was not far behind at 18.4per cent growth.

Gympie's median unit price rose 5.3per cent.

The largest increase in the number of properties sold was at Curra (up 80.6per cent), with East Deep Creek (up 40per cent) and Tamaree (up 35.3per cent) also proving popular choices for home buyers.

In contrast to its dropping prices, Chatsworth's sale numbers still grew by almost 43per cent.