REVEALED: Gympie's potholed roads named and shamed

scott kovacevic
| 19th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
DEEP CREEK CRATERS: Scott Kovacevic examines several of the potholes on East Deep Creek Rd.
DEEP CREEK CRATERS: Scott Kovacevic examines several of the potholes on East Deep Creek Rd. Jacob Carson

YOU know the feeling: you're driving along peacefully when your car bottoms out with a teeth-crunching shudder, parts of the chassis left in your wake.

As it turns out, you're not alone.

Asked about the worst potholed roads in the region, Gympie residents were happy to name and shame those with the worst reputations.

Of the roads named by readers, the majority were located in the East Deep Creek and North Deep Creek parts of the region.

North Deep Creek Rd was nominated twice, while Laurel Rd also took home a gong.

Out east, East Deep Creek Rd, Cullinane Rd (near the bridge) and Lynch Rd were the prize winners.

Closer to Gympie city, Southside received several nominations: the corners of Exhibition Rd and Ramsey Rd, and of Copp Rd and Pritchard Rd (which appears to have been recently filled).

Rocks Rd, Arborten Rd at Glenwood and David Dr at Curra (outside the service station) were also crowned by residents.

 

This pothole on Watson Rd at Southside is more than 30cm long.
This pothole on Watson Rd at Southside is more than 30cm long. Jacob Carson

Some residents took the time to elaborate on their frustrations.

Hellen Johnston, a Gunalda resident for 18 months, said Hermans Rd was an ongoing problem.

"Potholes are just the start, I've had 13 tyres blow out just like they are shredded from the rough road," she said.

"I ended up buying another car so I didn't have to replace the tyres all the time, now I have to get the suspension done on the new used car.

"Family won't visit here because of how bad the road is."

Racheal Butler took a more general approach.

"Curra," she said.

"(There's) one outside my house, more where the seal has disappeared and every car that goes past sounds like they lose something off their cars from the noise it makes."

Bec Anderson was concerned about the condition of Blackgate Rd at Amamoor, which was about to become a lot more popular.

"Potholes appear every time it rains and if there is a car coming the other way there is no way of avoiding them," she said.

"Going to get worse in the next month with Muster traffic increasing."

The stretch of Noosa Rd between Woondum and Hill Rds was of concern to Nereda Gfrerer.

"Not wide enough for two cars so have to move to the edge where little cars are swallowed in the craters. The council just extended the bitumen further up near the equestrian centre (which was nice) but why not widen that one section?"

And then there was Ashleigh Jensen, who had a unique way of measuring the crater on Bona Vista Rd at Miva.

"My six-year-old can lie in it," she said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie potholes roads road safety

