REVEALED: Gympie's number one best-dressed baby

Gympie votes on who is the best-dressed baby. Els van der Gun

GYMPIE'S 25 most stylish babies went head to head in an online poll to establish which tiny fashionista would be crowned Gympie's Best-Dressed Baby.

Taking the title was 11-month-old Eleanor Venema who secured nearly a third of all the votes.

Eleanor, who will turn one next week, seemed non-plussed by the win, but mum Molly Venema was delighted.

"We tried for four years to have Eleanor," Mrs Venema said.

She and her husband went to a fertility clinic and tried IVF but none of those methods worked for the couple, who were trying to make their eldest, five-year-old Lucy, a big sister.

"She was asking for ages when will she be a big sister. We had one frozen embryo left and we'd all but given up. Then, on my birthday in December, I found out I was pregnant. It was the best birthday present ever," Mrs Venema said.

Because young Eleanor was so eagerly anticipated, Mrs Venema likes to make sure she looks her best whenever the family head out.

"I think I've earned the right to make sure she looks pretty," she said.

Mrs Venema says she thinks one of her favourite outfits is the one she dressed her in yesterday for her photo in the paper but she also really likes the pre-loved outfit Eleanor wore in her competition photo.

Eleanor in her competition photo. Molly Venema

Eleanor often has her own say on what she wants to wear.

"I had an outfit all picked out and hanging on the closet door. She knocked it to the floor and grabbed a shirt out of the cupboard. So I said 'Right, if that's the one you want, that's what I'll dress you in'," Mrs Venema said.

But looking pretty doesn't have to cost a fortune with Mrs Venema liking to source Eleanor's clothes from hand-me-downs, opshops, marketplaces, preloved stores and online.

"Some people are funny about wearing clothes that have been worn by other people but I don't see why you should have to spend a fortune on new clothes," Mrs Venema said.

She buys handmade items online sometimes new, but often preloved, with one of her favourite vendors a tiny company based in Perth called Nurture the Nest.

When Eleanor grows out of her pretty clothing, Mrs Venema intends to pass them down, another way she is looking to recycle.

"I'd like to share the love, save the environment and reduce the amount of waste going to landfill," she said.

Coming in second in the poll was two-year-old Willow Rose in a handmade outfit from Sew Dainty Handmade. Willow Rose scored 21 per cent of the votes.

Third place was tied between seven-month-old Freya, three-month-old Archie Waugh, nine-month-old Milley, six-month-old Myles and two-and-a-half-year-old Avianna Jane who each scored six per cent of the vote.