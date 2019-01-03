REVEALED: Gympie's Newstart rate double state average

The region's Newstart Allowance uptake is almost double Queensland's average, and it is not the only area Gympie outpaces the state in.

The region's Newstart Allowance uptake is almost double Queensland's average, and it is not the only area Gympie outpaces the state in.

EVERYONE loves a battler, but Gympie has more than its fair share with data revealing the full extent of the region's high rate of welfare dependence.

Figures sourced from the Queensland Statistician's Office show the region is outpacing the Queensland average when it comes to government support - and in some cases by a very wide margin. The biggest gap is found with Family Tax Benefit A.

As of June last year Gympie's uptake per 100 families with children under 15 years was 89.4 per cent, more than 40 per cent higher than Queensland's 63.4 rate.

72.5 per cent of eligible residents claim the Age pension compared to 64.3 in Queensland.

The struggles do not stop there, though.

Gympie's Disability Support Pension rate of 9.3 per cent was more than double the state's.

The Disability Support Pension is claimed by 9.3 per cent of eligible residents.

The uptake of Newstart Allowance (10 per cent of the eligible population) was likewise well above the Queensland average (5.9), and it was a similar story for the Carer Allowance (6.2 compared to 3.2) and the Age Pension, which was 72.5 per cent of those eligible.

And the numbers are not headed in a good direction, with the number of people on the Age Pension, Carer Allowance and Newstart all up since 2015.