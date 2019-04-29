REVEALED: Gympie's most in-demand streets for house hunters

PROPERTY data recorded by Real Estate Australia over the past three years has revealed Gympie's top ten most sought-after streets for prospective buyers.

Compiling the total number of searches for properties on the market in specific streets all over Australia, the results for near on every town across the country have since been published on realestate.com.au.

realestate.com.au chief economist Nerida Conisbee said the data was sourced from total page views per property listing, and the streets which had the most views for listings over the three-year period made the final cut.

Ray Street, with the Verandah Motel in the background, has been named Gympie's most in-demand street. Josh Preston

"The data looked at the most in-demand streets for buyers in Australia on realestate.com.au for the three years up to 31 March 2019,” REA's online explainer reads.

"Demand for these sought-after streets is defined as those with the the highest average views per listing, per day. To meet the data requirements, these in-demand streets needed at least five listings onsite over the three-year period.”

Speaking broadly on the subject, Ms Conisbee said the findings "highlighted the importance of walkability and the attraction of designer homes”.

"I think many of these streets really do have nice homes and often they are streets where people are looking not just to buy, but for inspiration and ideas,” Ms Conisbee said.

"The idea that people are looking at our site for inspiration really becomes obvious when we look at the most popular streets. We can't really see it as much when we look at popular suburbs, because often in suburbs pricing becomes far more important.”

MOST IN-DEMAND STREETS: GYMPIE

1. Ray St

2. Carrington Ave

3. Shanks St

4. Tweed Lane

5. Stanley Lane

6. Elizabeth St

7. Glasgow St

8. Crescent Rd

9. Bligh St

10. Smyth St

SOUTHSIDE

1. Bethongabel Ct

2. David Ct

3. Lasiandra Dr

4. Australia Dr

5. Deakin Ct

6. Jasmine Ave

7. Lily St

8. Rocks Rd

9. McPhail St

10. Rosewood Ct

RAINBOW BEACH

1. Green Valley Dr

2. Coora Ct

3. Ilmenite Ave

4. Pangatta Ct

5. Larapinta Ct

6. Stainwood Rd

7. Zircon St

8. Bombala Cres

9. Esprit Dr

10. Bomburra Ct

IMBIL

1. Kandanga Imbil Rd

2. Selwyn St

3. Ray Myers Rd

4. Mary Valley Rd

5. Elizabeth St

6. Kevin Rd

7. Bundy Rd

8. Ballard Rd

9. Yabba Creek Rd

10. Michelle Ct

