REVEALED: Gympie’s most expensive suburbs

THE southern entrance to Gympie has emerged as the region’s property gold mine, with median house prices in some southern suburbs breaking the half-million dollar mark.

The area’s $577,000 average edged it slightly ahead of Pomona, where the average sales price was $569,000.

They were the only suburbs around the region to record an average of $500,000 or more.

Rural living not far from Gympie city was the next choice for homebuyers; Araluen and Goomboorian each recorded median prices of $475,000.

Rainbow Beach recorded the third highest average sale price at $490,000.

Cooran claimed sixth spot at $462,500, followed by The Dawn ($442,000), Wolvi ($410,000), Chatsworth ($397,000) and Jones Hill ($379,000).

Goomboorian residents have been the biggest winners among these 10 suburbs though; the median sale price has surged 33 per cent in four years.

Pomona recorded the next biggest jump at 27 per cent, followed by Traveston’s 25 per cent price growth and Rainbow Beach’s 24 per cent increase.