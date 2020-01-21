Menu
UP THE MULLET: Reagan Jeremy, 23, took out The Gympie Times bloody mullet competition yesterday. Photo: Contributed
News

REVEALED: Gympie’s fiercest bloody mullet

Philippe Coquerand
21st Jan 2020 3:47 PM
IT’S the fad from the 80s you never thought would see a revival, but in 2020, the mullet is being worn loud and proud in Gympie.

Reagan Jeremy took out The Gympie Times bloody mullet competition. Photo: Contributed
“Up the mullet,” a Gympie man exclaimed when told he had taken out The Gympie Times’ bloody mullet competition yesterday.

Truck driver Reagan Jeremy, 23, claimed the win with 37 percent of the vote ahead of Zach Hughes on 27 percent and in third place was Dee Sippel on 18 percent.

Zach Hughes mullet. Photo: Contributed
Nate Brock, Brenton Stiller, Nixon Gregory Mott, Blake Hanrahan and Dillon Beckwith made the top eight.

Mr Jeremy said he was stoked with the win, considering it was his girlfriend who nominated him in a Facebook post.

The post garnered more than 82 comments in less than six hours.

Dee Sippel with his mullet. Photo: Contributed
“I didn’t even know about it until two hours later when I saw I had been tagged in a post on Facebook,” he said.

“I’ve been growing my mullet for the past six months and I think they are coming back into fashion. I often see people with a mullet in the streets of Gympie.”

