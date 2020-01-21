REVEALED: Gympie’s fiercest bloody mullet

UP THE MULLET: Reagan Jeremy, 23, took out The Gympie Times bloody mullet competition yesterday. Photo: Contributed

IT’S the fad from the 80s you never thought would see a revival, but in 2020, the mullet is being worn loud and proud in Gympie.

“Up the mullet,” a Gympie man exclaimed when told he had taken out The Gympie Times’ bloody mullet competition yesterday.

Truck driver Reagan Jeremy, 23, claimed the win with 37 percent of the vote ahead of Zach Hughes on 27 percent and in third place was Dee Sippel on 18 percent.

Nate Brock, Brenton Stiller, Nixon Gregory Mott, Blake Hanrahan and Dillon Beckwith made the top eight.

Mr Jeremy said he was stoked with the win, considering it was his girlfriend who nominated him in a Facebook post.

The post garnered more than 82 comments in less than six hours.

“I didn’t even know about it until two hours later when I saw I had been tagged in a post on Facebook,” he said.

“I’ve been growing my mullet for the past six months and I think they are coming back into fashion. I often see people with a mullet in the streets of Gympie.”