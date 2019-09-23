REVEALED: Gympie's favourite childcare worker

PAINTING WITH A DRILL: One of the kids at Young Seedlings Family Daycare in Gympie.

LEARNING to switch off can be a challenging task for this passionate childcare worker who was one of 64 nominees in our "favourite childcare worker” poll on Facebook.

The runaway winner, with 26 per cent of the vote, is Young Seedlings Family Daycare worker Jess Kuronen.

Mrs Kuronen's lead was never truly contested throughout the polling period, which closed at midnight.

In second place was Busy Bees Learning centre Sharie Lawless on 8 percent and in third place was CCC Early Learning Centre Carly McEwan on 4 percent.

Mrs Kuronen, a mother of two, said she was "blown away” by the amount of support shown from the entire community.

"It's pretty insane. I knew there was a voting poll as a friend of mine showed me the other day. She said my name was mentioned and yesterday was like "lots of people are voting for you” she said.

Mrs Kuronen has been a childcare worker for the past decade and said it was something that always interested her.

"When I finished school, I went to Tafe and studied childcare and I have never looked back since,” she said.

In August last year, Mrs Kuronen officially opened up her own home and started taking in children, a daunting step, but one she described as "the best thing she ever did.”

She looks after seven children a week.

"I love what I do because I know I have the ability to make an impact on these children,” she said.

"The children are growing sunflowers, heaps of vegetables, herbs and in the beginning of the year we were growing pumpkins and were able to make pumpkin scones.

Mrs Kuronen said one of the challenges that comes with the job is learning to switch off.

"It would definitely be work-life balance,” she said.

"I would like to say thank you to my coordinators who back me 110% and to all the families who voted in the poll.”