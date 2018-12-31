REVEALED: Gympie's drug hot spots over the past 5 years

IMBIL and the Cooloola Coast have emerged as the region's top drug hot spots outside the city in the past five years, police data has revealed.

The data, sourced from myPolice, shows Gympie cleared the top spot with ease thanks to 2500 reported offences.

Away from the region's heart, there were 400 drug crimes recorded across the Cooloola Coast.

This included 211 offences near Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove, and another 128 around Rainbow Beach.

On the other side of the map, 160 offences were reported at Imbil and the Mary Valley suburbs closer to town were host to 127.

Other high-up suburbs in the data were Curra and Goomeri.

CLUSTERS: A heat map of drug offences in Gympie from December 28, 2013, until yesterday, and (below left) drugs found in a 2015 Mary Valley arrest and (below right) an alleged drug arrest at Curra last year. QPS

All told there were 3901 reported drug offences between December 28, 2013, and yesterday.

March and November were the seasonal hot spots, and the Christmas holiday break was when drug crimes were least likely to occur.

Offending most commonly occurred at midnight, followed by the 9-11am period, which itself was the most popular time for the crime in the past year.

DRUGS: Police raids unearthed a haul of drugs in the Mary Valley in 2015.

It is not all gloom and doom though.

The total drug offences in the region were on par with last year's results and down more than 26per cent on 2016 figures, which were the highest in the past 18 years.

This outcome is still overshadowed by the fact drug offending is well above levels from 2001-12 - but whether that is a case of crime being on the rise or just reported more often is unclear.