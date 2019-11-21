REVEALED: Gympie’s chooses its favourite vet

BENT Street Vet’s Dr Geoff Collyer has been voted by Gympie Times’ readers as their favourite, securing more than a third of the vote in this week’s online poll.

Gympie Veterinary Services’ Dr Shannon Coyne claimed second with 17 per cent support, and Ted Fisher got 11 per cent of the vote.

Mr Collyer described the win as “really cool”.

Also cool was everybody’s positive comments about their relationship with their nominated vet, he said.

Given he is allergic to many of his furred patients, his dedication to animals is clear.

Although Mr Collyer might have a different term for it.

“They say bravery is knowing something is going to hurt and doing it anyway,” he said.

“Stupidity is the same thing.”