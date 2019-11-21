Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bent Street Vet, Dr Geoff Collyer, was voted Gympie's favourite vet.
The Bent Street Vet, Dr Geoff Collyer, was voted Gympie's favourite vet.
News

REVEALED: Gympie’s chooses its favourite vet

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
21st Nov 2019 5:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BENT Street Vet’s Dr Geoff Collyer has been voted by Gympie Times’ readers as their favourite, securing more than a third of the vote in this week’s online poll.

Gympie Veterinary Services’ Dr Shannon Coyne claimed second with 17 per cent support, and Ted Fisher got 11 per cent of the vote.

Mr Collyer described the win as “really cool”.

Also cool was everybody’s positive comments about their relationship with their nominated vet, he said.

Given he is allergic to many of his furred patients, his dedication to animals is clear.

Although Mr Collyer might have a different term for it.

“They say bravery is knowing something is going to hurt and doing it anyway,” he said.

“Stupidity is the same thing.”

businesses gympie businesses vet veterinarians vote
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Man flown to hospital critical after Miva crash

        premium_icon WATCH: Man flown to hospital critical after Miva crash

        News Footage shows RACQ Lifeflight rescue chopper transporting man to Brisbane hospital.

        Fast moving fire west of Gympie ‘contained’, homes saved

        premium_icon Fast moving fire west of Gympie ‘contained’, homes saved

        News You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation...

        Shock news as iconic Mary St retailer to close its doors

        premium_icon Shock news as iconic Mary St retailer to close its doors

        News Iconic Mary St retailer Dimmeys is closing, along with 31 stores across Australia...