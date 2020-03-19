REVEALED: Gympie’s biggest crash zones in the past decade

The Bruce Highway at Chatsworth recorded the most serious casualties from crashes in the Gympie region over the past 10 years.

The Bruce Highway at Chatsworth recorded the most serious casualties from crashes in the Gympie region over the past 10 years.

THE Bruce Highway at Chatsworth recorded the most serious casualties in Gympie region crashes over the last ten years, new Transport and Main Roads data has revealed.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

– Coronavirus: What Anzac Day will look like in Gympie

– Coronavirus: Gympie business hit hard by pandemic

– Murder accused caught while getting foot checked at hospital

The highway took the top five of the seven one kilometre road sections in the Gympie local government area between July 2009 and June 2019, with the Chatsworth stretch recording eight serious crashes and 17 casualties in that time.

The Bruce at Gunalda saw the same amount of crashes, but just eight casualties.

Crash stats for Gympie 2019.

Two separate stretches of the Highway at Kybong recorded six crashes with 10 casualties and five crashes with six casualties respectively, while another stretch at Gympie also saw five crashes for six casualties.

The Gympie Connection Road at Victory Heights (five crashes, six casualties) and the Burnett Highway at Goomeri (five crashes, five casualties) were the only non-Bruce Highway logs in the data.

It was again the Bruce Highway which saw the most incidents of any Gympie region intersection for the decade, with the Wide Bay Highway juncture at Bells Bridge recording six crashes for nine casualties.

The Bruce Highway-David Drive intersection at Curra came in second (five crashes, seven casualties), followed by Bayside Rd and Tin Can Bay Rd (five, five).

The TMR reports listed road sections with the most serious crashes over the ten year period, but that did not automatically mean they would be classified as “black spots”.

“We all have a role to play in road safety and motorists are reminded to stick to the speed limits, abide by the road rules and drive to conditions,” a TMR spokesperson said.

“All motorists need to be aware of the fatal five and take them seriously: drink and drug driving, fatigue, inattention, not using a seat belt and speeding.

“A risk assessment requires a more detailed investigation conducted by a road safety engineer or technical officer who is experienced in conducting audits and crash analysis.”

The spokesperson also provided a summary of recently completed and upcoming planned works at state-controlled intersections highlighted in the top 10 lists, including at the notorious Wide Bay Highway intersection.

“$14 million (Federal Government $11.2 million; State Government $2.8 million) in funding has been allocated in the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program (QTRIP) for an upgrade of the Bruce Highway and Wide Bay Highway intersection. Detailed design is currently being finalised for a roundabout at this intersection,” the spokesperson said.

View the full list and summaries online at www.gympietimes.com.au

Bruce Highway and Wide Bay Highway

$14 million (Federal Government $11.2 million; State Government $2.8 million) in funding has been allocated in the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program (QTRIP) for an upgrade of the Bruce Highway and Wide Bay Highway intersection. Detailed design is currently being finalised for a roundabout at this intersection.

Bruce Highway and David Drive

The Bruce Highway will bypass this intersection when works on Section D of the Bruce Highway: Cooroy to Curra upgrade are completed.

Bruce Highway Off Ramp (southbound) and Mary Valley Road (Gympie-Brooloo Road)

An over-height vehicle detection system and associated LED messaging signs are currently being installed on the Bruce Highway at the approaches to the low-level Normanby Bridge crossing, near the Mary Valley Road intersection. These works are part of a $4.3 million package of works to improve safety on the Bruce Highway. The package of works is federally funded.

Bruce Highway and Benson Road/McCullough Road

Dedicated left and right-turn lanes were completed in October 2019 at this intersection to separate through and turning traffic, minimising the potential for rear-end crashes. These works were completed under a $17.759 million (Federal Government $15.359 million; State Government $2.4 million) package of works, that included the upgrade of nine of the Bruce Highway’s intersections at Gympie.

Bruce Highway and Monkland Street (Gympie-Woolooga Road)

Additional cameras have been installed at this intersection to monitor motorists who are speeding and running red lights.

Mary Valley Road and Bruce Hwy Off Ramp (northbound)

An over-height vehicle detection system and associated LED messaging signs are currently being installed on the Bruce Highway at the approaches to the low-level Normanby Bridge crossing, near the Mary Valley Road intersection. These works are a part of a $4.3 million package of works to improve safety on the Bruce Highway. The package of works is fully federally funded.