REVEALED: Gympie's best primary schools for 2018

THE Gympie region's best primary schools have been revealed ahead of the new education year, with two cracking the list of Queensland's top 200 ranked schools.

Kin Kin State School and Cooran State School have both been ranked by the Better Eduction website as among the state's best, scoring 98 and 94 our of 100 respectively.

Kandanga State School also scored well at 95 but its minimal enrolments (only eight Year 5s last year) kept it off the wider list.

Rainbow Beach State School was the only other Gympie region school to score 90 or higher.

The list crunches test results from NAPLAN (National Assessment Program Literacy and Numeracy) scores to analyse how schools are performing.

It is intended to give parents and those involved in education information on the best schools available and hoe they compare across the state.

The news was not all good though.

The latest data showed the majority of the region's primary schools' results have slipped over the past six years.

This included a 14 point drop for Amamoor State School (71 in 2018, down from 85 in 2012) and a nine point slide for Gympie West State School (from 84 in 2012 to 75) last year.

Glenwood State School, Gunalda State School, Kilkivan State School and Goomeri State School all recorded drops of at least five points.

Kin Kin 24 point jump in that time was the region's highest, followed by Cooran's eight point rise.

Rainbow Beach, Kandanga, and Gympie Central State School were the only other centres with improved ratings.

Kandanga's jump could not be measured as no 2012 data was available for the school.

GYMPIE REGION PRIMARY SCHOOL RATINGS 2018