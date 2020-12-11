REVEALED: Gympie’s 50 best and fairest male athletes of 2020

There were plenty of standout male athletes in Gympie sport this year.

There were plenty of standout male athletes in Gympie sport this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw sporting schedules all over Australia into chaos earlier this year, and the Gympie region was no exception.

NAMED: Gympie’s 29 best and fairest female athletes of 2020

POWER 40 FULL LIST: Gympie region’s most influential of 2020

Some teams faced heavy delays before they were able to return to the field, while others saw their entire seasons wiped out as officiators struggled under the weight of mounting pandemic-related difficulties.

As a mark of congratulations to those who did endeavour to honour their sporting commitments despite the unprecedented pressures Season 2020 brought, The Gympie Times has compiled a list of the region’s best and fairest players for their respective teams.

Here’s a look at the 50 best and fairest male athletes of this year:

FOOTBALL

Gympie United Premier Men – Jayden Davey (striker)

Gympie United Gladiators vs Coolum FC – #9 Jayden Davey

The dynamic striker was a matchwinner for the Gladiators in 2020, scoring an incredible 14 goals from 16 appearances that included five doubles.

His best stretch came between September 26 and October 17, when he bagged eight goals in five games on a run that included three braces.

Gympie United Gladiators premier men – Jayden Davey, striker. Photo: Leeroy Todd.

Davey’s season tally was good enough for equal forth in the competition and fell just one short of his career best mark of 15 in 2018, though he appeared in two more matches that year.

HOCKEY

Cooloola Heat player/coach Dominic Stephens was immensely proud of his squad’s efforts once the Sunshine Coast hockey competition resumed.

Cooloola Heat keeper Harrison Parker.

The Heat fell agonisingly short of a grand final berth, going down to Caloundra 3-0 in a battle for a spot in the decider.

Stephens touted Harrison Parker and Ben Hyde as two of the Heat’s most consistent performers throughout 2020, and said an impressive young brigade were a sign of strong seasons ahead.

“Everyone really stepped up to the mark, we had some young guys like Connor Innes really step up, and then some other young guys having some breakout seasons,” Stephens said.

BASKETBALL

Gympie Amateur Basketball Association

Primary School Competition

Grand Final Winning Team: Celtics

Seth Cotter was a star on the court this year.

Grand Final MVP: Seth Cotter Season Best Defensive Player: Benjamin Dibsdale-Godwin

Season Sportsperson Award: Connor Cork

Cavaliers Most Improved: Ryan Bell

Celtics MVP: Reuben Klein Most Improved: Max Decker

Comets Most Improved: Ben Chubb

Saints MVP: Max Ketterer Most Improved: Jensen Fryer

Thunder MVP: Jacob Savage

Wildcats MVP: Jayden Eastwood Most Improved: Jake Hudson

High School Juniors Competition

Grand Final Winning Team: Thunder Grand Final MVP: Daniel Dighton Season Best Defensive Player: Daniel Dighton

Daniel Dighton was a standout performer of Gympie Basketball this year.

Cavaliers Most Improved: Joshua Bound

Raptors MVP: Beau Mayne

Saints MVP: Tarkyn Sanders Most Improved: Bali Pamenter

Thunder MVP: Brodie Brown Most Improved: Jesse Fryer

Warriors MVP: Chris Kross Most Improved: Jordan Polley

High School Seniors Competition

Brandon Albrecht is a standout of Gympie basketball and Gympie sport.

Grand Final Winning Team: Raptors Grand Final MVP: Flynn McDermott Season MVP: Brandon Albrecht Season Best Defensive Player: Liam Paterson

Cavaliers MVP: Brandon Albrecht Most Improved: Ryan Nelson

Celtics MVP: Julian Brown Most Improved: Caleb Lethem

Dragons MVP: Slayter Murray Most Improved: Jeremy Jensen

Reptors MVP: Liam Paterson Most Improved: Xander Cooke

Thunder MVP: Alex Nethercott

Brandon Albrecht.

Wildcats MVP: Isaac Emery Most Improved: Harrison Muller

Senior Men’s Competition

Grand Final Winning Team: Kings Grand Final MVP: Luke Hauser Season MVP: Brandon Albrecht Season Player’s Player Award: Luke Hauser

RUGBY LEAGUE

The Gympie Devils senior teams may have had their 2020 campaigns cancelled, but the juniors made it back onto the turf and managed to complete admirable seasons.

Congratulations to these young Devils, who won the best and fairest awards for their respective teams:

Under 12 Blue: Marshal Taylor

Under 12 Gold: Thomas Cranston

Under 13 Blue: Jesse Hunt

Under 13 Gold: Jordan Brown

Under 14 Boys: Kevin Langton

Under 15 Boys: Callum Pearce

Under 16 Boys: Bailey Cavanagh

RUGBY UNION

The Gympie Hammers made leaps and bounds despite the challenges this year brought, with four squads taking part in finals action by October.

Henry Maudsley was one of the Gympie Hammers' best assets this year.

The Under 15 girls, Under 17 girls, and senior men’s and women’s sides were all contenders, with the men heading to a Preliminary final for the first time “in a very long time”.

The Hammers have not yet held their presentations for Season 2020, but the following names are all in contention for best and fairest awards:

MENS

Riley Spencer (second rower)

Owen Dugdale (fullback)

Gympie Hammers gun Owen Dugdale.

Henry Maudsley (Number 8)

Coach Brent Dickfos said:

“There was a big change in attitude from the boys this year, they were learning to win games and wanting to win games.

“We were mixing it with the better sides on the coast, beating Noosa twice in the season and one of them in a finals knockout.”

CRICKET

Gympie Gold ace Lewis Waugh. Photo: Zahner Photography

The Gympie Gold are in the thick of their 2020 season, currently sitting just outside the top four of the Sunshine Coast Cricket Association table.

The unquestionable standout for the Gold so far in 2020/21 is Lewis Waugh, who has made a mighty contribution with bat and ball.

Waugh has blasted 511 runs to this point, including a top score of 105 not out, to sit sixth in the competition’s leading run scorers.

Lewis Waugh is in cracking form for the Gympie Gold this year. Photo: Zahner Photography

Waugh has also picked up 20 wickets at an average of 14.70 with best figures of 3/17, sitting 13th in the league.