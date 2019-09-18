REVEALED: Gympie's 5 fastest growing schools

Victory College has proven to be the fastest growing school in the Gympie region.

Victory College has proven to be the fastest growing school in the Gympie region. davidf

WHEN it comes to the fastest growing schools Victory College has lived up to its name with five-year-growth rate double almost every school in the region.

From 2013-2018 the school's enrolment surged from 390 students to 582, a 49% increase influx and almost 20 percentage points higher than the region's next fastest growing school.

That was Kilkivan State School, who expanded their cohort by 28 per cent.

RAPID RISE: (From left) Victory College's Madelyn Jessup-Little, Principal Brett Costin, Nashota Gills, Manav Patel, Grace Wilkie, Megan Clarke, Emily Davey, Seth Moore, Kody Christie and Daisy Karner are a small part of the fast-growing student cohort in the Gympie region. Scott Kovacevic

Kilkivan was followed by Gympie Special School at 26% and Chatsworth State School at 25%, with James Nash State High School rounding out the top five with a 25% influx.

READ MORE

The story was much the same with enrolments over the past decade.

Victory College was top of the list, almost doubling their student numbers since 2008.

Dagun State School's enrolment growth from 17 to 32 put it second at 88 per cent, and Kia-Ora's 51 per cent increase put it third on the list.

Principal Brett Costin. Renee Albrecht

Of schools with more than 300 students, James Nash and Gympie South's more than 30 per cent rates put them near the top of a 10-year growth.

Kin Kin State School was another winner, with last year's 62 enrolments up 34% on the decade.

280km daily roundtrip speaks volumes, principal says

ONE 280km daily trip tells a big part of the story of why Victory College is the region's fastest growing school.

"We have one student who travels 70km to Goomeri to hop onto a bus to come to school,” principal Brett Costin said.

"That parent drives 70km in, 70km back to the farm ... she drives 280km a day to get her child to our school. That in itself shows they must feel it's worth coming to.”

How did the college catch the eye of western reaches?

Word of mouth, he said.

"That's where most of my interviews come from now.

Gympie's Victory College. Troy Jegers

Mr Costin said the school was "honoured” such a commitment would be made to the college, and the hope was to return it in kind.

"We're here to make a difference in the community.”

This included helping at events like the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival and the Little Kids Big Day Out.

"It's those little things that make the difference I think,

"Every school's doing great things; I think ours is growing because it's got a great environment and people are talking about it.

"You can talk to one or two parents that have left who'll say we're awful ... basically, we try to be real.”