REVEALED: Gympie's 10 most popular products at The G Spot

4th Mar 2017 3:42 PM

G Spot owner Wayne Andrews with staff member Sam Young
G Spot owner Wayne Andrews with staff member Sam Young

THE G SPOT GYMPIE FAST FACTS:

  • Open 21 years
  • 65 % of customers are women
  • Customer age range from 18 to 70s
  • Majority of people in their 30s

WHILE Gympie's The G Spot owner Wayne Andrews insists the taboo about entering adult stores has lifted, the bet is there would still be a huge proportion of the Gympie population whose curiosity has not outweighed their embarrassment of being seen in a sex-product-stocking store.

"That's why there's parking in the rear," Mr Andrews jokes, and of course the pun is intended.

After owning The G Spot for 13 years he says he knows every joke, cliche and pun in the book: after all "The G Spot: You've found it!" is the welcoming sign out the front.

And welcoming is the atmosphere Mr Andrews has worked to create in Gympie's only adult store, where adults of all ages and both genders come in for a bit of spice-up-the-bedroom advice.

He said he and long-term employee Sam Young aim to make the experience of browsing and shopping in store as comfortable as possible.

"I didn't want that dark and dingy porn shop image. It's husband and wife friendly."

 

The G Spot at River Rd
The G Spot at River Rd

Part of that is 'testing' every product they stock, which trumps buying sex products online he says.

"We take the guess work out of it," the adult store owner said.

"Although you may feel it's foreign - it's old hat for us."

The shop has been alive and well in Gympie for 21 years, although the first year was a mishap, Mr Andrews said, when it was situated in Mary St across the road from the Tattersall's Hotel.

He said the bar regulars had full view of who was entering the shop, and with no back entry, a cheeky little visit was off the cards.

"You may as well have put who was shopping there on the front of The Gympie Times," he said.

But he said Gympie has seen a sea change over the years and the taboo has lifted. He says people now want high quality multifunctional products and are not afraid to voice want they want.

Besides he reassures anyone who is feeling hesitant about a drop in that:

"What happens in the The G Spot stays in The G spot."

(Well of course!)

THE G SPOT'S 10 MOST POPULAR PRODUCTS:

1. The Satisfyer Pro 2

 

Satisfier Pro 2 is The G Spot's most popular product
Satisfier Pro 2 is The G Spot's most popular product

RELEASED in 2016 it's the new 'it toy' according to G Spot owner Wayne Andrews who said the product sold out like hot cakes in the lead up to Valentine's Day.

The toy might look more at home in the cosmetics bag than traditional 'personal massagers' but the cleverly disguised tool is not to be dismissed as soft. With a touch-free stimulator, apparently the Satisfyer Pro 2 does the job well.

It is also water proof, in fact, Mr Andrews says it's more effective under water.

Priced at $129.95.

2. The Classic Rabbit

 

The Classic Rabbit
The Classic Rabbit

WHEN you feel The Classic Rabbit you can tell its a premium product, Mr Andrews says of another one of the popular line up of personal massagers lighting up the shelves.

"This comes with five year warranty and unlimited kilometres - you can't even get that on most cars," he jokes.

It comes in beaded and standard; priced at $265 and $235.

3. Lingerie

 

Lingerie
Lingerie

FROM bustiers, G-strings, suspenders and stockings to costumes and men's underwear, there is a huge want in Gympie for lingerie, the store owner says.

Mr Andrews says people visit the store to choose somethimng sassy for role play, dress-up parties or even for their wedding night.

The G Spot caters for all shapes - with sizes ranging form 6 to 24.

4. Pump Worx penis pumps

 

Pump Worx penis pump
Pump Worx penis pump

YOU have to 'use it or lose it', the Gympie adult store owner says about this popular product which can increase penis size by 25% and sometimes 50%.

"The automatic action is so efficient a six inch penis can go to 12 inches in length and girth," Mr Andrew says.

He said the product is also sought after in Gympie for medical reasons.

"Erection dysfunction is incredibly common in men - we get many customers referred to us by doctors," Mr Andrews said.

"It's pleasing that we're able to help people in that area."

5. Bedroom toys

 

Bedroom toys
Bedroom toys

WHIPS, cuffs, crops, paddles, blind folds, ball gags, fantasy masks...it's just 'the mystery of it all in the bedroom' that have Gympie people buying says Mr Andrews.

Some people want props for role play and mild fantasy while he said there are those that walk amongst us that take it very seriously and seek heavy-duty hand-made whips and props he said.

6. G Vibe 2

 

G Vibe 2
G Vibe 2

THIS rabbit-eared shaped toy can be used by individuals or as a couple's toy.

Fully-rechargable, water proof and with three powerful motors, Mr Andrews says a lot of Gympie lads benefit from their partner's purchase of it.

Priced at $199.95

7. The Tango by We Vibe

 

The Tango; the most powerful bullet on the market
The Tango; the most powerful bullet on the market

"THIS toy is the most powerful bullet on the market," Mr Andrews said.

It's popular amongst Gympie clientele because its seemless, rechargeable, multi-function and easy to store.

8. Natural lubricant by Jo

 

Lubricants by Jo
Lubricants by Jo

AS one female customer in her 60s proved by purchasing at The G Spot today, lubricants by Jo are for everyone.

Made from natural flavour with no added sugar, The G Spot's Sam Young said the lubes satisfy Gympie's health conscious buyers and stand up in the bedroom by remaining smooth and not going tacky.

Available in cherry, watermelon, strawberry, raspberry, vanilla cream and a 100% certified organic natural flavour, the range begins at $21.95.

9. The Body Wand Multi-function Massager

 

The Body Wand
The Body Wand

MR Andrews says women want more power and that's why the Body Wand is one of the most consistently popular items at The G Spot.

Built with a quality Japanese motor that works on variable power levels, he said it offers intense power and reliability.

The G Spot owner can also personally attest to it being a powerful back massager.

Priced at $164.95

10. Novelty items

 

Novelty toys
Novelty toys

TAKING a whole wall to fill, Mr Andrews said Gympie people love good old novelty items for bucks and hens nights, parties and even Secret Santa (look out..).

He said while other adult stores are phasing out these lower-priced items, there's no way he would leave Gympie high and dry without them.

Ranging from $3 to $35.

 

G Spot owner Wayne Andrews with staff member Sam Young
G Spot owner Wayne Andrews with staff member Sam Young
