REVEALED: Gympie's 10 most eligible bachelorettes

PLAYING CUPID: Gympie bachelorette Nina Kenning is one of many eligible Gympie women looking for love.

ON THE back of last week's highly-popular Gympie's most eligible bachelor spread, it's now the ladies' chance to be in the spotlight.

But the spotlight almost wasn't big enough, following a tremendous response on social media.

In fact, it is likely to ignite a follow-up feature of further willing bachelorettes.

In the mean time, with hope and enthusiasm brimming, and a big touch of not taking themselves too seriously, we present Gympie's 10 most eligible bachelorettes:

Rachael Gilliland

Age: 26

Occupation: Business owner

Bachelorette Rachael Gilliland says nothing beats a good coffee...with a good date. Renee Albrecht

WHILE it takes a lot of time to run her own business, young Gympie success story Rachael Gilliland will always make time for her loved ones.

The realtor, at 26, co-owns Your Realty Gympie Cooloola, and is sitting where she wants in life, but would like a partner to share the fun with.

"I have made a lot of sacrifices to be where I am,” she said.

"Obviously it's all paid off and I'm happy but success is nothing when you have no one to share it with.”

Working life in a regional town can make it hard to be in the right circumstances to find a match, Rachael said.

Rachael Gilliland Renee Albrecht

"In Gympie there's not a lot of places for people to meet except for pubs and clubs,” she said.

"You are not going to meet the right person in a pub or club long-term, realistically.”

Rachael's business partner Michelle Shorten described her as independent, outgoing and having a "flamboyant personality”, which might intimidate the wrong person.

But the savvy businesswoman said it was not all work and no play when it comes to her.

"I'm very spontaneous, I love going on adventures,” she said.

From Sunshine Coast waterfalls to dusty country towns, Rachael loves traversing the region's scenic offers.

"I just love to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air,” she said.

"I love finding new places.”

She's was also a lover of good coffee, and would easily be impressed with the right choice of cafe.

"Nothing beats going out for a good coffee,” she said.

What are you looking for in a partner?

"Someone who wants to have fun, loves coffee and likes tattoos.”

Nina Kenning

Nina Kenning Contributed

Age: 23

Occupation: Compliance officer

With a whole lot of travel under her belt, this Gympie girl is always up for an adventure.

She loves hitting the beach, checking out trails and lookouts and grabbing any fresh air she can with her partner in crime and adorable staffy Floyd.

But she is also equally at home in the local pub, where getting happy off a couple of Cruisers is her special talent, she says.

Her cat T-roar gets plenty of attention at home, too.

On first meeting, Nina can come across a bit shy, but her bubbly self will soon come out and the laughs will be rolling.

But look out for that sarcastic tongue, Nina warns, that can sometimes be taken the wrong way by more sensitive types.

Nina has explored New Zealand and Europe twice, but has plenty of places left on her bucket list to visit with the right travel companion.

But until then, the young go-getter will be overseeing the build of her new home that starts this week.

What are you looking for in a partner?

"A big strong Aussie boy who can make me laugh and get rid of spiders for me.”

Kaya Mayne

Kaya Mayne

Age: 23

Occupation: Hotel manager

There are plenty of lovable customers who would love to see Kaya find her perfect match.

It's a running joke at the Kandanga Hotel where Kaya works behind the bar full time, but one she can easily laugh at.

"We get to have a laugh with the locals every day - it's a great little country town,” she said.

A true born-and-bred Mary Valley local, Kaya is an honest country girl who is hard-working, reliable and switched on.

If you don't see her over the bar, you'll find her at rodeos or campdrafts around the state where she dedicatedly puts her creative stamp.

Volunteering her photography skills, Maya loves giving to the tight-knit community.

And she doesn't mind being on the other side of the bar with a coldie, too.

What are you looking for in a partner?

"A hard worker who has their head screwed on and goals in sight. They also have to love a joke.”

Anne-Marie Makin

Ann-Marie Makin Renee Albrecht

Age: 24

Occupation: Stay at home mum

THIS bubbly young Curra girl has the time of day for anyone, especially her three cats Skittles, Toothless and Flounder.

A confessed chatterbox, Anne-Marie describes herself as happy, open-minded and reliable.

The young mum is a country girl at heart, who doesn't mind getting her hands dirty.

"I'm not one of those city-glamour chicks, I'm not afraid to get out and do fencing or ploughing,” she said.

Formerly in customer service, the hard-working young mum has taken a break from work to spend time with her young daughter.

After being single for 12 months, Anne-Marie is looking for a trustworthy mate to share the little things with.

She doesn't care if you're a millionaire or or how many flowers you buy, Anne-Marie is looking for good old-fashioned respect in a relationship.

What are you looking for in a partner?

"Trustworthiness and dedication.”

Emily Warhurst

Emily Warhurst Renee Albrecht

Age: 19

Occupation: Financial broker's assistant

SHE'S outgoing, fun and easy to get along with, approachable, nice and friendly with a good sense of humour.

Emily is the complete package.

She is also a massive fan of the AFL and, whether it's playing for the Gympie Cats women's team or watching the boys on TV, her perfect day is a day at the footy.

Another good day would be one where she's wetting a line fishing or she doesn't mind a trip to the beach.

But when it comes to pizza, she has strong opinions.

"I don't think pineapple should go on a pizza,” she said.

What are you looking for in a partner?

"Someone down-to-earth and obviously someone who can make me laugh and is genuine. And I like a manly man,” she said.

Jayde Jardine

Jayde Jardine Donna Jones

Age: 34

Occupation: Personal assistant

FAMILY and friends are at the top of the list of things that Jayde loves.

She is also described as fun-loving, outgoing and enjoying a good laugh.

A mum of two, she loves spending time with her kids, going out to dinner, to the movies or down to the beach.

She's also a fan of the great outdoors and doesn't mind exploring walking trails and camping.

A big animal lover, Jayde adores her fur-kids almost as much as her own children.

She's not a fan of Chinese food though, so taking her out for a nice Italian or Mexican meal will score you brownie points.

What are you looking for in a partner?

"Loyalty, honesty - and somebody who can make me laugh,” she said.

As for physical type?

"I like muscly boys,” she said with a giggle.

Kirsten Moreland

Kirsten Moreland. LEEROY TODD

Age: 20.

Occupation: Administration assistant.

SPONTANEOUS, down-to-earth and with a relaxed outlook on life, what Kirsten loves most in the world is spending time with friends and family.

Her idea of the perfect weekend could be outdoors and camping or just curled up on the couch watching a good movie, depending on what she feels like doing at the time.

Not frightened of the carbs, Kirsten says she would crawl over hot coals to get her hands on a good burger, so vegetarians and vegans need not apply.

Her pet peeve is people who don't like country music.

What she is looking for in a partner:

Kirsten likes someone with a dark and dry wit.

"He has to have a sarcastic sense of humour. Oh, and just quietly, I love a tradie!” she said.

Shannon Gray

Shannon Gray DONNA JONES

Age: 26

Occupation: Junior legal officer.

FUN-LOVING, outgoing and vivacious, Shannon loves to enjoy life. She is studying to be a solicitor.

She loves to catch up for coffee with friends and workmates.

"I never forget anyone,” she said jokingly.

She has recently moved back to town from Sydney and said she's been focussing on her career and general well-being. Shannon loves strolls before and after work and is mad keen on anything sports-related, especially NRL and tennis.

She also likes to curl up with a good book.

What are you looking for in a partner?

"Someone social and independent who can go for a beer with their boys so I can go for a beer with my friends.

"Someone who can take a joke and tell them.”

Chelsie Hughes

Chelsie Hughes Contributed

Age: 22

Occupation: Chicken farmer

THIS English rose has a real connection with the chickens she minds and is looking for someone to share it with.

Her friends describe her as the mum of the group who is always taking care of everyone, but she also has a hidden talent.

A tap dancer from way back, Chelsie only gets to show her fancy feet off socially now, where she can wow a crowd with her ultimate move, the "seed pecker”.

The country girl also loves cars and has two prides of joy - a driver-boosted 2WD and a Triton that she plans to enter in the Diesel Drags.

What are you looking for in a partner:

"I'm looking for someone to love me as much as my son Terry loves karate.”