REVEALED: Gympie’s 10 dumbest crimes

Matthew Lawrence Grimstone (top left), Gympie Gold Mine Museum robbery (middle column), Grimstone on the stolen horse (top right), Brice Plane (bottom left), Steven Michael Clements (bottom right)

FROM the man who rode a stolen horse into the Gympie Jockey Club to the bloke who drove on a suspended licence because he wanted breakfast, here are 10 dumb, silly and bizarre crimes from around the region.

A horse walks into a bar …

In 2018 footage captured a man taking a “sinister joy ride” on a stolen horse, as he rode it on to the veranda of the Gympie Jockey Club.

Matthew Lawrence Grimstone stole the horse from the Bull n Bronc rodeo event which had taken place across the road, at the Gympie Showgrounds that day.

Grimstone, who was 23 at the time, was sentenced in Gympie Magistrates Court last year.

The horse was returned to its very relieved young owner.

‘I wasn’t going into lockdown without weed’

A Gympie man busted with marijuana only two weeks after being in court for possession claimed a drug diversion co-ordinator told him to keep smoking.

Steven Michael Clements faced the Gympie Magistrates Court on June 30, this year, on drug possession charges, and said he had bought a brick of marijuana in early March because he did not want to go into a lockdown without weed.

Clements had been in court only two weeks earlier and had been placed in a drug diversion program to encourage him to give up drug use.

Drunken mechanic tried to talk to vending machine

A Cooloola Cove man who tried to “have a conversation” with a vending machine before smashing it with a sledgehammer was caught on CCTV.

A drunk Piriniha Te Whenua Kelly was caught on camera approaching the vending machine at a Rainbow Beach car wash earlier this year.

He tried to “have a conversation with it”, and then kicked and punched it before leaving.

He later returned with a sledgehammer and changed his clothes to try to hide his identity, but did not change his shoes.

He smashed the vending machine with the sledgehammer, causing $391 damage.

Hungry man loses licence for two years over brekkie run

A Glenwood man caught driving on a licence which had only been suspended by court order just ten days earlier did so because he was hungry, the court heard last year.

Jamie Matthew Clark, 38, told police he knew he shouldn’t have been driving when they stopped him on September 29, 2019, but instead chose to drive to the shops because he wanted some breakfast.

Clark pleaded guilty to driving on a licence disqualified by a court order. He was fined $500 and banned from driving for two years, but no conviction was recorded.

Dad took stolen items back to same store for refund

A Gunalda dad who stole parts for his car in a “moment of stupidity” was caught after he returned to the store and tried to exchange the item almost a month later.

On April 2, this year, Brice Nicholas Plane, 25, was caught trying to steal headlamp globes from Supercheap Auto by hiding the box, worth just under $40, in his pants.

A suspicious staff member questioned Plane, who said he was “fixing himself up” and returned the item to the shelf but when the staff member walked away, returned to the aisle and put the box in his pants again.

In early May, Plane was caught after he attempted to exchange the items at the same store.

Thief smacks himself with boltcutters during robbery

Footage from a “calculated yet baffling” robbery at Gympie’s Gold Mining Museum left curators shocked in 2018.

A masked and gloved man was captured on CCTV smashing a glass display cabinet with bolt cutters to take two antique military firearms, which were chained inside a case.

The heist left museum curators wondering why just two out of the dozen antique firearms in the Light Horse display were specifically snatched.

The thief managed to injure himself in the peak of his bolt cutter wielding, the CCTV footage showed.

“He stepped back to take another swing at the cabinet and he got the framework of it,” Mr Richardson said.

“The bolt cutters bounced off and hit him on the head.”

Sleepy man released from custody, immediately broke into building

A 20-year-old who broke into a Mary Street business in early January said he was looking for “somewhere warm to sleep” after being released from the Gympie watchhouse.

Jordan Luke Richardson was taken to the watchhouse for a public nuisance offence, after a drunken fight broke out during a camping trip at Double Island Point.

Richardson was released with an infringement from the watchhouse at midnight with a flat phone, wearing only boardshorts and without his wallet, which was back at the campsite.

He made his way down to Mary Street, and tore a hole in a fly screen to unlock a door to Gympie Regional Realty because he wanted somewhere warm to sleep.

That’s not a knife …

In late 2016, a man allegedly went into a Gympie Road fast food restaurant and showed a 46-year-old staff member a note saying he was armed with a knife.

The staff member foiled the man’s robbery by allegedly picking up two knives and aiming them at the would-be robber.

The alleged offender then fled the scene, but was later detained by police who found him with his knife.

Bought undone by an envelope

A man who was caught with less than a gram of marijuana and an envelope he had used to take notes on has paid a hefty fine after police charged him with possessing suspected stolen property.

After searching Nicholas Donald Michael Harrison, 30, police found a clip seal bag with 0.5g of marijuana, and a sealed envelope that Harrison had used as a notepad.

Police said the letter was a bill, which was not addressed to Harrison, but to a Southside property, and it had handwritten notes on the outside.

Would-be thieves ‘worked their a-- off’ to steal grog before giving up

Early this year a pair of would-be thieves used everything but the kitchen sink to try to smuggle eight crates of alcohol left over from the Bull n Bronc out of the Gympie Showgrounds.

CCTV footage showed one man, and a second person in the background, sweating through the afternoon to try to remove the milk crates laden with cans of beer and pre-mixed spirits from a cold room they broke into, Gympie Show Society president Graham Engeman said.

So thirsty were the intruders, they attempted to use a bobcat stored on the grounds in the small-operation sting.

“He tried to use a bobcat – but he couldn’t sort out how to get it out of the ring,” Mr Engeman said.

