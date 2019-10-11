REVEALED: Gympie second-worst region in state for damage

DEVASTATION: Gympie was hit hard last year on October 11 by the "Hailnado”. As a result, the region has reached number two for the most number of Suncorp insurance claims last year.

ONE year ago yesterday, the Gympie region was smashed by a storm cell that caused mass devastation and helped to propel the region into the second spot of a notorious list - the Suncorp claims hotspot.

"Queensland is known for its extreme weather events, and while parts of the state are experiencing severe drought and bushfires, it's important not to forget about the looming storm season,” Suncorp spokesman Joshua Cooney said.

New data released by Suncorp revealed the Sunshine Coast was the second worst affected region across the state for storm-related claims over the past year.

Mr Cooney said between July 2018 and June 2019, the insurer received more than 3104 claims for the Sunshine Coast region but that figure was broken up into numbers from Gympie, Southside, Monkland and Jones Hill, as well as Buderim.

The unenviable top spot was awarded to Townsville with more than 6000 storm claims, eight times more than the same period the year before.

"This is not a surprising result given the historic flood event in Townsville earlier this year,” he said.

"After the disaster there was a massive increase in claims for storm damage, with thousands of homes impacted by floodwaters, some completely destroyed or so badly damaged they were uninhabitable.”

The Gold Coast (3032) trailed behind in third place with roughly half the number of storm claims compared to Townsville.

This was followed by Brisbane South (1449) and Brisbane North (1368).

"In the past 12 months we've seen the devastation of summer storms, but even small-scale events can have a big impact,” Mr Cooney said.

"Ensure you keep up general maintenance around the home, check the condition of your roof and replace any damaged or missing tiles.

"Remember that if you need to make a claim for storm damage, insurance won't cover you for any pre-existing damage,” he said.

2018-19 - TOP 5 CLAIM HOTSPOTS

1. Townsville 6112 - Annandale, Idalia, Kirwan, Hermit Park and Kelso.

2. Sunshine Coast 3104 - Gympie, Southside, Jones Hill, Monkland and Buderim.

3. Gold Coast 3032 - Labrador, Runaway Bay, Southport, Nerang and Arundel.

4. Brisbane South 1449 - Carindale, Birkdale, Forest Lake, Wellington Point and Greenbank.

5. Brisbane North 1368 - Warner, Albany Creek, The Gap, Bracken Ridge and Ashgrove.