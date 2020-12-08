REVEALED: Gympie school that dished out 56 expulsions

An interactive search tool allows families to compare Gympie state schools against each other and the rest of the state when it comes to the number of suspensions and expulsions over the past five years.

GYMPIE region state schools have dished out almost 5000 suspensions over the past five years - a small fraction of the 374,605 issued in state schools across Queensland during that time.

In Gympie, Gympie State High issued the most suspensions, with 1611, followed by James Nash High, which issued 1446 over the five years from 2015-2019. These two schools are easily the two biggest schools in the region and so it comes as no surprise their numbers are higher than any other school.

Of the region’s state primary schools, Gympie West handed out the most suspensions, with 223 in the past five years, and Woolooga, Dagun, Theebine and Wolvi handed out the least - all dishing out two suspensions in a five year time span.

The school that handed out the most suspensions in the state over the past five years was Redbank Plains, which handed out a staggering 4984 suspensions and expulsions.

Redbank Plains State High school issued the most suspensions, exclusions and cancellations in total over a five-year period between 2015 and 2019, equivalent to five student disciplinary absences per day on average over 974 school days, according to data from the Education Department.

Marsden State High School and Ipswich State High School were the schools with the second and third highest, with 4294 and 3448 student disciplinary absences respectively over five years.

In Queensland, a short suspension can range from 1 to 10 days and a long suspension can last for 11 to 20 days, while an exclusion prohibits a student from attending school for a period of up to 12 months, and principals can also cancel a student’s enrolment if they are older than 16.

Between 2015 and 2019, Gympie High kicked 56 students out of school by cancelling their enrolment, Gympie Special School issued one cancellation and James Nash issued eight.

