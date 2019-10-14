REVEALED: Gympie region's richest and poorest schools

The Gympie region's richest and poorest schools have been revealed.

GYMPIE'S richest school rakes in more than $50.7 million in three years and parents wanting to send their kids to the region's most expensive school have to fork out $3152, tightly held school statistics reveal.

An independent analysis of school financial records from the MySchool website have shown the massive amount of money some schools make every year, and how little some schools are forced to scrape by on.

The figures revealed James Nash State High School in Gympie had a higher gross income than any other school in the Gympie region.

The school made a gross income of $50.7 million, according to financial records from the three most recently available years.

The region's second richest school was Gympie State High School, in Gympie, which had a gross income of $49.2 million.

The school with the third highest gross income was Victory College, in Gympie, which made $24.1 million.

The figures include all fees, charges and parental contributions as well as State and Federal Government funding and any other private sources over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 years.

It does not include any deductions for capital works or debt servicing. The analysis does not include special schools or schools that did not have complete financial data in MySchool for one or more of 2015, 2016 or 2017.

Theebine State School, Theebine State School, had the lowest gross income of any school in the Gympie region. It made just $1 million over the three year period.

The region's most expensive school was St Patrick's College in Gympie where the average amount parents had to fork out in fees, charges and contributions in 2017 was $3152.

Cooloola Christian College, in Gympie, had the Gympie region's second highest average parental contributions with $2809.

The school with the third highest parental contributions was Victory College, where the average contribution was $2774.

Region's richest schools

James Nash State High School: $50.7 million

Gympie State High School: $49.2 million

Victory College: $24.1 million

Gympie West State School: $21.6 million

Gympie South State School: $20.6 million

St Patrick's College: $20.4 million

Cooloola Christian College: $18.2 million

Tin Can Bay State School: $17.1 million

One Mile State School: $16.8 million

St Patrick's Primary School: $14.2 million

Region's poorest schools

Theebine State School: $1 million

Woolooga State School: $1.3 million

Gunalda State School: $1.7 million

Wolvi State School: $1.9 million

Dagun State School: $2 million

Widgee State School: $2.3 million

Kandanga State School: $2.4 million

Amamoor State School: $2.7 million

Kia-Ora State School: $2.7 million

Kin Kin State School: $2.9 million

Region's schools that cost parents the most

St Patrick's College: $3152

Cooloola Christian College: $2809

Victory College: $2774

St Patrick's Primary School: $1930

Gympie State High School: $409

James Nash State High School: $340

Dagun State School: $259

Jones Hill State School: $214

Gympie East State School: $202

Gympie South State School: $185