Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Florence Winter christening the Gympie region's newest skate park on Saturday.
Florence Winter christening the Gympie region's newest skate park on Saturday. Contributed
News

REVEALED: Gympie region's newest skate park just opened

Frances Klein
by
2nd Sep 2019 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM toddlers on tiny wheelers to teens on scooters and boards, it was all smiles at Imbil on Saturday when the region's newest skate park officially opened.

Free demonstrations, food and drink and giveaways drew a happy and expectant crowd to the long-awaited attraction at Bert Smith Memorial Park, Yabba Creek Road.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The $300,000 project was fully funded by the Queensland State Government's Works for Queensland program after consultation with residents and Mary Valley State College students.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe congratulated the council on the project.

"This is a fantastic recreational facility and is exactly the type of project the Palaszczuk Government's $600 million, job-creating Works for Queensland program is designed to help councils deliver for our communities,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

"Gympie has benefitted enormously through this program, receiving more than $18.1 million, going to 34 projects.”

The council also reported 134 jobs have been created or supported through the program so far, with an estimated 345 more to be created or supported by June 2021.

gympie regional council gympie sport scooter skate park skating
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Dog squad called in for alleged Coast car thief

    premium_icon Dog squad called in for alleged Coast car thief

    News A police dog squad was called in after a man allegedly evaded police on a stolen motorbike on the Coast overnight.

    Spine injuries to young woman in Noosa crash

    premium_icon Spine injuries to young woman in Noosa crash

    News A young woman has sustained spinal injuries after a single crash at Weyba Downs...

    Shark sighting forces closure of popular beach

    premium_icon Shark sighting forces closure of popular beach

    News Lifeguards at Sunshine Beach took no chances, closing the beach after a shark was...

    How Queensland’s priciest schools scored in NAPLAN

    premium_icon How Queensland’s priciest schools scored in NAPLAN

    Education Are our most expensive colleges delivering 'bang for buck'?