REVEALED: Gympie region's newest skate park just opened

FROM toddlers on tiny wheelers to teens on scooters and boards, it was all smiles at Imbil on Saturday when the region's newest skate park officially opened.

Free demonstrations, food and drink and giveaways drew a happy and expectant crowd to the long-awaited attraction at Bert Smith Memorial Park, Yabba Creek Road.

The $300,000 project was fully funded by the Queensland State Government's Works for Queensland program after consultation with residents and Mary Valley State College students.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe congratulated the council on the project.

"This is a fantastic recreational facility and is exactly the type of project the Palaszczuk Government's $600 million, job-creating Works for Queensland program is designed to help councils deliver for our communities,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

"Gympie has benefitted enormously through this program, receiving more than $18.1 million, going to 34 projects.”

The council also reported 134 jobs have been created or supported through the program so far, with an estimated 345 more to be created or supported by June 2021.