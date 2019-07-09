REVEALED: Gympie region's most loved hairdresser 2019

A scrappy upstart has been voted Gympie's most loved hairdresser for 2019.

A SMALL and brand new hairdressing salon tucked away in Mary Street has come out on top in the search for the Gympie region's most loved hairdresser.

Lauren Schweitzer of Vivid Hues Hair Design and Make-up Salon was thrilled to learn her business had received the most nominations in the The Gympie Times competition.

Hairdresser Lauren Schweitzer from Vivid Hues Hairdressing in Culliane's Plaza. Donna Jones

The Gympie Times put a call out last week to find the region's best hairdresser, and was inundated with almost 450 recommendations from hair enthusiasts across the region.

After narrowing the search down to the top 8, 67 Gympie Times subscribers decided on the winner. In a tight result, Vivid Hues took the crown, with 23 per cent of the votes.

"This is just awesome,” Lauren said today after hearing the good news.

"It is just awesome to win when we are so small and were up against some really big salons. There are only two of use (Lauren has an apprentice - Zara Ferguson - who started about six weeks ago) and we only opened our doors three months ago.

"I have the most amazing clients.”

Lauren completed her high schooling at Gympie State High School before going on to do an apprenticeship with Hair Techniques, then running her own business out of her home for 12 months.

With seven years experience under her belt, she opened her very own salon in Cullinane's Plaza three months ago in Shop Number 5, previously occupied by Jet Set.

Lauren is a qualified hairdresser and make-up artist and loves all aspects of hairdressing, but specialises in vivid colour, precision cutting and tracks.

She also enjoys doing blondes and balayage. Lauren previously had a home based salon, and has now opened her first 'real' salon, in the heart of Gympie.

On her rare days off, she loves to binge watch Netflix, read trashy romance novels, and hang out with her hyperactive staffies.

Zara is the newest member of the team and can do colours, basic cuts, treatments and blow dries.

Zara is in salon Tuesday to Saturday, including late nights.

She's bubbly, friendly, and most importantly, passionate about hairdressing. On the weekends, you'll find her hanging out with friends or her furbabies.

Zara is full of creativity, which is an important trait for a Hairdresser. She's been in dance school since she was two.

Below is a screen shot of the online poll when it closed on Sunday night.

A tally of voting on Gympie's best hairdresser

Vivid Hues is a waste free salon. Everything from foil, to products bottles, even hair is repurposed. Currently, Waste Free Systems are working on turning the plastic into prosthetic arms for amputee kids.

Here are the top eight hairdressers in the Gympie region, as voted by you:

Hair Techniques

Family-owned salon Hair Techniques was a staple favourite among voters.

Melina Fletcher said the long-standing hairdresser was brilliant with keeping up with the trends and staff training: "They have proven their commitment to our town as they are family-owned and run."

La Mode Hair

La Mode Hair and Beauty in Barter St boasts a welcoming and relaxed salon vibe, according to readers, and offers a wide range of services.

"Knowledgeable staff, up with modern trends, they offer so many beauty treatments ... highly recommend them," Jessica Walsh wrote.

Vivid Hues

Readers raved about the artistry of Vivid Hues Hair Design, known for their bright transformations.

Brii Amy said: "Vivid Hues Hair Design listens to what you want, is honest with telling you the truth if something isn't achievable or won't work. Her salon is always welcoming and the prices are very reasonable."

Hair Review

It's no surprise the seemingly unbeatable team at Hair Review have made the cut again after triumphing as The Gympie Times top salon last year, as well as in reader polls in 2016 and 2015. Loyal customers this year credited quality cuts, a listening team and welcoming atmosphere as the reason.

Studio Vogue

The right dose of luxury and sophistication has made this business a magnet for customers searching for fashion-forward treatment.

Wendy Belford said: "Always looked after in every capacity. Great conversation, great service and great products and all by a professional team."

Jetset Hair Studio

Customers of Jetset Hair Studio said they would never go anywhere else.

Kath Gnech said stylist Ina Wagner was the best hairdresser she'd been to - especially for taming curly hair.

Codie and Crew

This new business in Tozer St is already turning heads. Specialising in blondes, men's barbering and special events and make-up, customers have not been disappointed.

Kathy Kunst said this "young girl" had hit the floor running and her quality of work was well worth a try.

Southside Hair Studio

If you want complete satisfaction, customers swear by Southside Hair Studio.

"The ladies there are amazing, they make sure you are 100 per cent happy and get what you want. They are great with kids as well and great value," Marrianne Holden said.

