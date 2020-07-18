REVEALED: Gympie region’s cheapest suburbs

Bargain property hunters looking for an cheap entry to the Gympie region lifestyle might be best served to look at the regional outskirts, or the centre of town.

PROPERTY hunters seeking a cheap entry point to the Gympie lifestyle are best to head to the region’s outskirts in their hunt for a bargain.

Goomeri has emerged as the cheapest place in the region to buy a property in a competition that was not even close.

Goomeri was the cheapest at an average $138,000 house price. Photo Lachie Millard

The rural town, which sits at the border of the Gympie and South Burnett regions, will set house hunters back an average $138,000.

The next closest median sales price was at Tiaro with $205,000, narrowly scraping past Kilkivan and its $210,000 median price tag.

Glenwood and its $253,000 media house price slipped into fourth place.

The next cheapest “suburbs” in the region are largely to be found around the city of Gympie itself: Victory Heights ($265,000), Gympie ($275,000) and Monkland ($290,000).

This trio was only split by Gunalda, where the average property sets a buyer back about $272,000.

The average price at Gympie was $275,000, making it the seventh cheapest suburb.

Rounding out the top 10 were the entry-level markets at the Mary Valley (Kandanga and its $305,000 median) and at the coast (Cooloola Cove, at $311,000).

Those looking for a hidden gold mine may want to consider Curra, which just missed the cut at $320,000 – but will sit at the golden end of the upcoming Gympie Bypass rainbow once the $1 billion Bruce Highway project is finished.

The biggest market shift was recorded at Kilkivan, where the average price soared by 35 per cent in the past four years.

Glenwood was not far behind thanks to a 31 per cent surge in prices.

Victory Heights residents are likely to be disappointed, though, with the average dropping 11 per cent since 2016. However, this was tempered by a $20,000 increase in the median in the past two years for the suburb.