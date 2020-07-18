Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bargain property hunters looking for an cheap entry to the Gympie region lifestyle might be best served to look at the regional outskirts, or the centre of town.
Bargain property hunters looking for an cheap entry to the Gympie region lifestyle might be best served to look at the regional outskirts, or the centre of town.
News

REVEALED: Gympie region’s cheapest suburbs

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
18th Jul 2020 12:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROPERTY hunters seeking a cheap entry point to the Gympie lifestyle are best to head to the region’s outskirts in their hunt for a bargain.

Goomeri has emerged as the cheapest place in the region to buy a property in a competition that was not even close.

RELATED

Goomeri was the cheapest at an average $138,000 house price. Photo Lachie Millard
Goomeri was the cheapest at an average $138,000 house price. Photo Lachie Millard

The rural town, which sits at the border of the Gympie and South Burnett regions, will set house hunters back an average $138,000.

The next closest median sales price was at Tiaro with $205,000, narrowly scraping past Kilkivan and its $210,000 median price tag.

Glenwood and its $253,000 media house price slipped into fourth place.

The next cheapest “suburbs” in the region are largely to be found around the city of Gympie itself: Victory Heights ($265,000), Gympie ($275,000) and Monkland ($290,000).

This trio was only split by Gunalda, where the average property sets a buyer back about $272,000.

The average price at Gympie was $275,000, making it the seventh cheapest suburb.
The average price at Gympie was $275,000, making it the seventh cheapest suburb.

Rounding out the top 10 were the entry-level markets at the Mary Valley (Kandanga and its $305,000 median) and at the coast (Cooloola Cove, at $311,000).

Those looking for a hidden gold mine may want to consider Curra, which just missed the cut at $320,000 – but will sit at the golden end of the upcoming Gympie Bypass rainbow once the $1 billion Bruce Highway project is finished.

The biggest market shift was recorded at Kilkivan, where the average price soared by 35 per cent in the past four years.

Glenwood was not far behind thanks to a 31 per cent surge in prices.

Victory Heights residents are likely to be disappointed, though, with the average dropping 11 per cent since 2016. However, this was tempered by a $20,000 increase in the median in the past two years for the suburb.

gympie property gympie real estate housing market property real estate
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More rain coming, then brace for a big cyclone, storm season

        premium_icon More rain coming, then brace for a big cyclone, storm season

        News Gympie in for some showers next week, and La Nina on track to deliver very active rain, storm and cyclone season

        Royal Commission called for into catastrophic collapse

        premium_icon Royal Commission called for into catastrophic collapse

        News 30 Gympie businesses were hit, and now parliament hears Ri-Con raises questions...

        20-year-old convicted of sex crime in Gympie CBD

        premium_icon 20-year-old convicted of sex crime in Gympie CBD

        News Court hears man took advantage of girl six years younger than himself

        Man dies after being struck down on Coast road

        premium_icon Man dies after being struck down on Coast road

        Breaking Man dies in hospital more than a week after Maroochydore crash