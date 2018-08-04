REVEALED: Gympie people name their favourite pizza place

ALL SMILES: Callum Angeles said he and the team at Victory Hotel weren't surprised to claim the people's choice for tastiest pizza in the Gympie region.

ALL SMILES: Callum Angeles said he and the team at Victory Hotel weren't surprised to claim the people's choice for tastiest pizza in the Gympie region. Renee Albrecht

THE people have spoken, and the Victory Hotel has reigned supreme as the Gympie region's tastiest pizza.

A callout placed through The Gympie Times' Facebook page received 70 total responses as of Friday afternoon, with the Victory Crew tallying 27 votes to comprehensively claim top spot as the people's choice pizza venue.

Hotel and bottle shop employee Callum Angeles said the result didn't come as a surprise.

RELATED STORIES

"It feels great, we're very privileged to be named the best,” Mr Angeles said.

"It's good to get the news out there a bit more but we always knew we had the best pizza in town anyway, so it's good to make it official.

"It's not really surprising, to tell you the truth. I knew it would be between us and Mama's and Papa's because no other place does pizza like us, we're the biggest and best in town.

"It's fantastic news to get.”

Only the famous Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria on Mary St (14 votes) could get within shouting distance of the The Bath Terrace hotel, but a host of other vendors were mentioned.

The Stephen King-inspired 'Needful Things' convenience store on Jimbour Rd, The Palms received three votes, and a bit of surprise from one supporter confused about a lack of mentions.

"I can't believe Jimbour Rd pizzas haven't had lots of comments, they are amazing,” Franny Lee Harris said.

Domino's and the Australian Hotel on Lady Mary Terrace got two votes each, and among the remaining single votes included Farmer & Sun and Pizza Hut.

Mr Angeles said the best thing about Victory's pizzas were their formidable size.

"We use all fresh products, all from Gympie or around Gympie,” he said.

"We pack it on, it's nothing like the sh**ty little five dollar pizzas from Domino's.

"You can buy five pizzas from Domino's for $25, or one of these and you'd be full after two pieces, it works out better, you get more value for money and it's healthier for you.”

FINAL PLACINGS (as of Friday August 3, 4pm)

1) Victory Hotel - 27 votes

2) Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria - 14 votes

3) Needful Things Convenience Store - 3 votes

4) Domino's Pizza - 2 votes

5) Australian Hotel Gympie - 2 votes

Single votes - Mobile Woodfired Pizza, Farmer and Sun, Pizza Hut

Disagree with the result? Jump on The Gympie Times Facebook page, search for the pizza post and nominate your favourite in the comments.