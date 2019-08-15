Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Times readers have named their favourite tradie.
Gympie Times readers have named their favourite tradie. lovro77
Offbeat

REVEALED: Gympie names its favourite tradie

scott kovacevic
by
15th Aug 2019 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE's favourite tradie has turned out to be a package deal, with husband and wife team Greg and Olivia Smerdon taking out top spot in The Gympie Times online poll.

The Smerdons secured 23 per cent of the vote, beating Zerner Building Company's Dylan Petty who came second.

Third was a three-way 10 per cent tie among Zerner's Mick Bishop, MRB Electrical and Earthworks Matt Brown, and Cutting Edge Painting's T.J. Craig.

THE SMERDONS: Greg and Olivia Smerdon, and son Beau, have been voted the region's favourite tradie in The Gympie Times online poll.
THE SMERDONS: Greg and Olivia Smerdon, and son Beau, have been voted the region's favourite tradie in The Gympie Times online poll. Contributed

Mr Smerdon said the win was "a bit of a surprise”.

"I don't really know what to say,” he said.

Mrs Smerdon was able to offer a few more words in celebration, and thanked clients for their ongoing support across the years.

RELATED

"We are so grateful to our team and all our trades who go above and beyond,” she said.

"We couldn't be more proud of each of them and thank them so much.”

Greg and Olivia Smerdon, with son Beau, were claimed top spot as Gympie's favourite tradie.
Greg and Olivia Smerdon, with son Beau, were claimed top spot as Gympie's favourite tradie. Contributed

Mr Smerdon said their dream started with "renovations and what-not”, before they started Smerdon Constructions four years ago and moved into the new housing market.

He said no plans yet existed for their son Beau to take the reigns, but he occasionally help dad out on the site.

Beau Smerdon.
Beau Smerdon. Contributed

Mrs Smerdon covers the administration side of the business, and said it was great to see people's dreams become reality.

"Greg and I are so excited to see the client's face when they see the end result, it's so very special.

"We do all that we can to build your dream home. Thank you to each and everyone of you,” she said.

business community gympie people tradie vote
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    MAP: Where to find Gympie's open homes this weekend

    MAP: Where to find Gympie's open homes this weekend

    News Looking to buy in the Gympie region? Here's where all the open homes are this weekend.

    Major council project comes in almost $500k under budget

    premium_icon Major council project comes in almost $500k under budget

    News The project was budgeted at $1.369 million but cost $895k

    Never mind China, Australia needs to fight for own freedoms

    premium_icon Never mind China, Australia needs to fight for own freedoms

    Opinion Democracy and free press can't be taken for granted.

    Growers fear major change puts $90M industry at risk

    premium_icon Growers fear major change puts $90M industry at risk

    News "These new reforms are just unreasonable and they set us up to fail"