REVEALED: Gympie has voted for its favourite real estate agent

REVEALED: Who is Gympie's best real estate agent?

AFTER just six years in the industry, one Gympie real estate agent has made an impact on the town and his loyal clients, who have voted him the region’s best.

The Gympie Times put a call out to our Facebook followers to nominate their favourite real estate agent, and then vote, but after a close contest Peter Olsson has been named Gympie’s best agent.

Mr Olsson, a senior sales consultant with Professional’s Gympie took out the competition with 17 per cent of the vote.

“I’ve been doing it for just over six years now,” he said.

Peter Olsson from Professionals Gympie has been voted the region's favourite real estate agent.

Mr Olsson got into real estate after spending more than 18 years in the local supermarket industry, and managed Gympie’s Supa IGA for four years.

“I was managing supermarkets before and I’d always worked in retail, and I decided it was time for a change,” he said.

“I’d always liked real estate and talking to people so I put two and two together.”

Mr Olsson said his favourite part of being a real estate agent was helping people to find their dream home, helping people to sell and the flexibility the job offers both professionally and personally.

Mr Olsson, who has lived in and around Gympie his whole life, has local knowledge and experience, and works primarily in selling residential and rural properties.

“I’d love to thank everyone who nominated me or had kind words to say,” he said.

“I look forward to working with them and others in the future.”

In second place was Clancy Adams from Ray White Gympie, and tied for third place each on 10 per cent was Ann-Marie Warren from Bambling Property, Brian Lambert and Dan Vanderhoek from Century 21 Platinum Agents.

Well done everyone!