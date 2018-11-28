REVEALED: Gympie council staff bill soars by $5.4 million

Gympie regional Council's staff bill has soared by $5.4 million, the latest annual report has revealed.

GYMPIE Regional Council has found itself in the red once again with the latest annual report revealing an operational deficit for the second time in three years.

Despite forecasting a $2.6 million surplus in their 2017-18 budget the council instead ended the financial year with a $1.9 million deficit thanks to less revenue and higher costs than the previous year.

It follows a $5.1 million deficit in 2015-16, and a $323,000 surplus in 2016-17.

A council spokeswoman said reversal of fortune had several contributing factors.

One was $500,000 less in revenue than expected, particularly from interest and operating grants.

Another was higher operating costs from the year's asset revaluation, and an "underestimation of asset maintenance costs”.

It was the council's second dip below the line in three years but that was not a cause for concern, she said.

RESULTS: Stage one of the River to Rail Trail, completion of the Curra Community Hall and the G150 celebrations were among Gympie Regional Council's achievements in 2017-18. Renee Albrecht

"The council's financial sustainability ratios continue to be within recommended target ranges and council's financial position will continue to be monitored and adjusted as required as part of the annual budget process,” she said.

Operational costs are not the only economic change noted in the report.

Employee costs continue to soar, up $1.5 million over the past year and bringing the total two-year rise to $5.4 million.

Over that same time materials and services expenditure dropped $2.9 million, although the amount paid in consultancies in 2017-18 grew from $1.5 million to $2.1 million.

Curra Community Hall LEEROY TODD

Among the levies, rates and charges, income from water consumption rose from $726,000 in 2017 to $2 million this year, while income from garbage charges dropped almost $800,000.

While the council's financial statement dominates the report, it is not the only piece of the pie.

The G150 celebrations highlight the year's achievements, including the record-breaking concert which attracted about 12,000 revellers.

The completion of the Curra Community Hall, the Our Towns upgrade of Goomeri and stage one of the River to Rail Trail rounded out the year.

Rush Concert - Jimmy Barnes LEEROY TODD

The region's community groups were given a boost too, thanks to more than $130,000 in support.

This was split across two rounds: $50,000 in the first round and $79,000 in the second.

The Kandanga Tennis Club was the biggest beneficiary, securing $10,000 from the council's programs.

In other interesting details, the council served more than 12,000 customers at the Town Hall; processed more than 10 tonnes of recycling; had more than 447,000 withdrawals from the library and fielded 46,000 phone calls.

The report is expected to be adopted at today's meeting.