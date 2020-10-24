REVEALED: Gympie candidates on Voluntary Assisted Dying

EACH of the eight candidates contesting the seat of Gympie next Saturday, October 31, was asked this question on Voluntary Assisted Dying:

What is your position on this very important and modern issue? If you were called on to vote

on it, how would you justify your position to the voters of the Gympie electorate?

LNP candidate and incumbent MP Tony Perrett said he did not supoport VAD, nor did Independent candidate Tim Jerome.

One Nation candidate Michael Blaxland did not address the question, instead saying he would support a constitutional vote on the issue.

ALP candidate Geoff Williams said he wholeheartedly supported VAD, as did Laren Granger-Brown of the Greens. Nicholas Fairbairn was against it. Donna Reardon support VAD but would take the issue to the people.

Independent Roland Maertens said he would support VAD too, once “misuse” was ruled out.

Here are the candidates’ responses in full:

GEOFF WILLIAMS - ALP

85% of Queenslanders support VAD, the Palaszczuk Labor Government supports VAD and I

wholeheartedly support VAD.

TONY PERRETT- LNP

I support better resourced palliative care like Little Haven. We have spent hundreds of billions of dollars trying to save lives from COVID. The Labor Party now says it wants to terminate lives. I do not support VAD.

LAUREN GRANGER-BROWN - GREENS

My position, and that of The Greens, is that people with terminal illnesses and experiencing pain, suffering and a deterioration of quality of life, should be permitted to die with dignity, with the assistance of an appropriately qualified medical professional, and face no legal impediment to being able to choose the manner and time of death according to their own wishes.

Noosa is being asked to support voluntary assisted dying.

MICHAEL BLAXLAND - PAULINE HANSON’S ONE NATION

The One Nation Party stance is for a constitutional vote. I would take this to my electorate and let them decide.

ROLAND MAERTENS - INDEPENDENT

VAD is a question of beliefs and a personal decision. I would like the state to look carefully at countries where VAD is already an option, such as Switzerland and review their protection from misuse mechanisms. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Once misuse is ruled out, I would support VAD legislation as it is an individual decision. I would not choose this path for myself however have met people who would have liked to have had this option. Science and humanism should be the foundation of the secular state.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Cameron Dick. Labor has promised to allow a vote on voluntary assisted dying laws within months of the State Election and said it would allow its MPs a conscience vote.

NICHOLAS FAIRBAIRN - INFORMED MEDICAL OPTIONS PARTY

My emphasis is about saving the lives of children and people, and giving them the free choice to decide which medications they will have and those that they will not have.

The euthanasia question is one that has potential danger, as anything that becomes medically allowable, can progress to coerced and even mandatory, as seen in the vaccination program.

In September 1946 there was a referendum that ‘allowed’ the provision of ‘pharmaceutical, sickness and hospital benefits, medical and dental services (but not so as to authorise any form of civil conscription)’, in the Australia Constitution. Even with the caveat that disallowed ‘any form of civil conscription’, i.e. force, we see that the government has ignored the people’s protection and now uses force. This is a real concern of being repeated with euthanasia, regardless of guarantees that are drawn up as protection for the people.

DONNA REARDON - INDEPENDENT

I am for VAD. We don’t let our animals suffer and we should not let the terminally ill suffer

longer than necessary. However great thought and wisdom needs to used before any scribing any legislation. My personal opinion is only part of the collective Gympie voice. I would be talking to the people and asking them their thoughts, views and opinions taking that to Parliament.

TIM JEROME - INDEPENDENT

I am very much pro-life. This should be our emphasis. It concerns me that the media and the far left are pushing to end life. Life should be considered precious and something to fight for with everything we have. Pain is a terrible thing. I have experienced extreme pain myself and I know that others have as well. We need to be allowing other ways to fight pain. One way is by medical marijuana and high doses of vitamin C taken intravenously. People have recovered from terminal illnesses by using these natural means.

People gathered to promote the need for Voluntary Assisted Dying law reform.

It is criminal that governments have been withholding this natural pain relief and medication from the general public. There needs to much open public discussion on this subject of VAD. No one until now has asked for my opinion on the subject, yet the media and extreme left groups try and tell us that most of the population support VAD. This is another case of manipulation from extreme left groups and extreme left media groups. Everyone’s voice needs to be heard and the way we do this is through a plebiscite. Open public discussion where all the facts are put on the table is the answer before this plebiscite. Things to be considered are these. What will this law entail? Other countries that have past the law allowing VAD have now allowed children as young as 12 to make this decision to end their own life, is this the way we want to go? These are the sought of open discussions we need to have before we even think of passing a law on VAD.