REVEALED: 2021 Gympie Citizen of the Year recipients

Deb Brown, winner of Gympie's Australia Day awards Citizen of the Year 2021.

Gympie volunteer Debra Brown's outstanding community service work has been recognised with the awarding of one of the region's highest honours.

Mrs Brown has been named Gympie's Citizen of the Year for her work with multiple groups including the Gympie and District Show Society, Gympie Jump Club and has been pivotal in the organising the Matty Hillcoats Truckies Day Out event.

Ms Brown was handed the award by Mayor Glen Hartwig in recognition of her outstanding commitment to helping residents of the Gympie region.

"On behalf of Gympie regional council and indeed the residents of the Gympie region I would like to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate Debra for her years of service to this community," Mayor Hartwig said.

Gympie celebrated the community service dedication of its citizens at Tuesday’s ceremony.

"It take as special person to give so much of their time for others.

"Debra is a very worthy recipient of this year's award," he said.

Seven other award recipients were announced today as part of Australia Day celebrations at The Pavilion.

Cooloola Christian College Captain, Charlee Griffiths was awarded Young Citizen of the Year for her continued work in the community which includes roles at the Mayoral Prayer breakfast and Destiny Rescue.

Goomeri resident Emma Schneider took out the Cultural award. The mother of two is recognised for her work with the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival and the Goomeri School P & C Association.

Florence Penny with her community newsletter.

Emma Duffey was recognised for her work with the Kia Ora Pony Club, taking out both the Sports Administration and Youth Sports Awards. Ms Duffey has been a member, volunteer and instructor at the Kia Ora Pony Club since she was 10 years old. She is also the only Queensland representative of the Pony Club Australia Youth Advisory Council.

The Gympie Show Society won community event of the year for its Gympie Showground Farmers Markets.

The event was created in response to the pandemic regulations, which left the society unable to hold its show for the first time since World War II and seeking other ways to raise funding.

Ten-year-old Florence Penny and 11-year-old Flynn Hutchison were the winners of Gympie Regional Council's special awards.

Flynn Hutchison in the middle of his fund raising efforts.

Florence's work to create a community newsletter during the lockdown and passion for online safety, raising $400 in a sponsored silence for the Daniel Morcombe.

Flynn's dedication to raise and donate $5000 for a local charity by selling his own toys, washing cars, mowing lawns, collecting cans and bottles to recycle made him a worthy recipient of the award.