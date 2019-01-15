REVEALED: Gympie animal cruelty hotspots, softspots of 2018

Caboolture was the worst suburb in Queensland for animal cruelty last year, with 287 complaints of animals cruelty. Other hotspots were Morayfield, where 163 complaints were made, and Deception Bay on 158.

GYMPIE has been revealed as the city with the second biggest heart in Queensland, adopting more animals through the RSPCA last year than anywhere but Forest Lake.

Data released by the RSPCA has revealed 142 of the almost 16,809 cats, dogs, goats horses and pigs adopted across the state in 2018 were adopted through the Gympie shelter.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Gympie region had a total of 309 complaints of cruelty lodged with the RSPCA last year, most of those (74) from Gympie itself, but another 23 on the Southside, 19 at Kilkivan, 16 at Glenwood, 15 at Curra, 14 at Monkland and 12 at Widgee.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said it had become increasingly frustrating to see owners tethering dogs outside in the sweltering heat.

"Unfortunately it happens a lot and every year there are animals that die for that very reason,” he said.

Gympie police were called to Central Shopping Centre on Saturday when a dog was discovered locked inside a work truck at midday in the car park with the window slightly cracked. The owner was spoken to but no charges laid.

Frank Huskisson received the 2016 second of the Biggest Cockfighting Event in Cebu. RSPCA

Nearly 10,000 cats were adopted through the RSPCA last year, and more than 5000 dogs. Kingaroy was the third leading suburb for pet adoptions, with 141 animals found new forever homes.

RSPCA complaints in the Gympie region, in alphabetical order:

Amamoor 3 complaints, Amamoor Creek 1, Bauple 5, Bells Bridge 2, Brooloo 4, Calico Creek 1, Carters Ridge 1, Cedar Pocket 2, Coles Creek 1, Cooloola 1, Cooloola Cove 5. Cooran 8, Cooroibah 6, Curra 15, Dagun 1, Glenwood 16, Goomboorian 2, Goomeri 5, Gunalda 9, Gundiah 2, Imbil 8, Inskip 1, Kandanga 3, Kanigan 3, Kenilworth 6, Kilkivan 19, Kin Kin 11, Kybong 3, Lagoon Pocket 1, Borumba 1, Lower Wonga 1, Monkland 14, Mothar Mountain 10, Pie Creek 1, Gympie 74, Rainbow Beach 4, Scotchy Pocket 1, Sexton 1, Southside 23, Tamaree 5, Tandur 4, The Dawn 1, Tiaro 10, Tin Can Bay 6, Tuchekoi 1, Veteran 2, Widgee 12, Widgee Crossing 1, Wolvi 1, Woolooga 3.

Widgee man Frank Robert Huskisson pleaded guilty to possessing spur caps at the Gympie Magistrates Court in 2018. Philippe Coquerand

On Saturday, February 9, PETstock Gympie will be taking part in the fifth annual PETstock and PetRescue National Pet Adoption Day.

In the last four years the initiative has helped find forever homes for almost 2000 pets and this year PETstock is hoping to help another 1000 rescue animals find new homes. Every year around 200,000 animals remain unclaimed in Australian pounds.