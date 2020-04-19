Todd Greenberg has warned his staff of more than 400 at NRL headquarters of upcoming job cuts.

The NRL chief executive sent an email to all staff over the weekend about the need to "reshape" the business.

The Daily Telegraph has obtained a copy of the email.

"Hi everyone, it's been another busy week of rugby league headlines and I'm sure you will have many questions as you watch the ongoing speculation in the public domain.

"As an update, I can confirm that the Commission last week endorsed May 28 as a target date for the restart of the competition. That means a lot of preparatory work is being done now by a small team at RLC in terms of logistics, club and player health protocols, competition structure and broadcast arrangements.

"While the Commission and I are confident about achieving this target, it needs to be remembered that when the competition does resume, it will be within closed stadiums and it is unlikely crowds will return for some months.

"What this means is that our operations will remain leaner and as I have said previously, we'll need to reshape the business for both the short and long term future.

"The reality is that it won't be business as usual on May 1, and we will need to implement the government's JobKeeper subsidy program across multiple departments.

"After next Tuesday's Commission meeting, I expect to have more clarity. Please continue to stay safe and healthy and look after those around you.

"Regards, Todd."

Originally published as Revealed: Greenberg warns NRL staff of job cuts