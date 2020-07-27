REVEALED: Goomeri back in the fold with $850k council splash

Gympie council wants to spend more than $500,000 to repair Goomeri’s pool, which has been shut since the start of the year.

GOOMERI residents have been shown a light at the end of the tunnel with more than half-a-million dollars earmarked to fix the town’s pool.

The $509,000 funding is part of a wider $41 million capital works program Gympie Regional Council intends to roll out if its new budget is approved.

The pool was shut in January due to problems with its backwash and filtration systems.

Residents eager for a swim had to be catch a bus to Kilkivan.

Residents were bussed to Kilkivan after the pool shut in January.

The prolonged closure sparked protests from Goomeri’s residents who said the pool’s systems had been playing up since 2012.

Last year’s council budget allocated $195,000 for maintenance across the region’s pools.

This year the investment is $1.36 million.

The pool repairs are not the only love sent Goomeri’s way, either.

The pool’s closure sparked protests from residents, who were left wondering where the council’s rates were being spent. Photo: Jessica McGrath

Another $85,000 is put aside for a replacement at the town’s skate park and $250,000 more for land acquisition for Goomeri’s Sewage Treatment Plant.

Other towns in the region’s outskirts are on the list, too.

It also sets aside $165,000 for a skate hub at Cooloola Cove’s Billabong Park, $200,000 for outdoor fitness equipment upgrades at Tin Can Bay, and $223,000 for improvements to the Kilkivan-Kingaroy rail trail.

In the Mary Valley another $71,000 is proposed to improve Amamoor Station with a village green and $80,000 is listed for fit out of the Traveston Information Centre.

The long-awaited RV strategy has be given a boost to the tune of $135,000.