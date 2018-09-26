REVEALED: Gold Rush parade's new route through Gympie CBD

GYMPIE Regional Council has this afternoon revealed the new route to be taken by this year's Gold Rush Street Parade.

The council has said in a statement that after receiving feedback from traders in the Gympie Town Centre and community, the route will no longer take place down Mellor Street.

Instead, the parade, which will take place from 1.30pm on Saturday, October 13, will assemble in the Reef Street/Memorial Park area and officially begin at the corner of Monkland and Mary Streets,” the council says.

Gympie Gold Rush parade 2016. LEEROY TODD

The parade will then travel upward through Mary Street, through the Five Ways roundabout and continue into Mellor Street (finishing at Fern Street).

Floats will then be parked in the Fern Street Park area for photo opportunities and display.

In early September, Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran advised of plans to change the route from the Mellor Street precinct only to include a larger section of the Gympie Town Centre after listening to concerns from the business community.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran. Renee Albrecht

"Families can support local traders who remain open throughout the afternoon or progress to Mellor St for the Billycart challenge,” he said.

"Council is always keen to listen to the views of local residents and work with them to make events a success”.

The 2018 Gold Rush Street Parade pays homage to Gympie's rich gold rush history and is the perfect chance for community groups, schools, clubs, organisations, individuals and businesses to get involved with this much loved community event.

Gold Rush, Peter and Zeva Green. LEEROY TODD

Information about road closures can be found online at https://www.gympie.qld.gov.au/public-notices.

There is no cost for participating in this year's parade, with $4000 in prize money available for the winning floats.

Registrations are now open online (www.rushfestival.com.au).