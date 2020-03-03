REVEALED: Full list of who is running for council

Donna Reardon, Wayne Sachs, Rob Burns are three of the 30 candidates fighting for a seat on the next Gympie council.

THE ultimate game of musical chairs is underway, with 30 people competing for nine seats at the next Gympie Regional Council – and this time, at least one of them is guaranteed to be a woman.

Glen Hartwig’s all-or-nothing attempt at winning the mayoral seat means either the seat he is vacating (Division 2) will become occupied by Leonora Cox or Dolly Jensen.

Leonora Cox is one of the two candidates running for Division 2.

The last council’s all-male make-up was a frequent point of criticism within the community and beyond.

With the nominations now closed, the mayoral race remains between three contenders: Mr Hartwig, incumbent Mick Curran, and Tim Jerome.

The other 27 candidates will duke it out for the region’s seven other divisional seats.

Dolly Jensen is the other Division 2 candidate.

Division 3 (from Tamaree to Bells Bridge and Glastonbury) attracted the most candidates, with four new faces challenging incumbent Mal Gear.

Divisions 1 (Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach) and 4 (Gympie city) were the next most popular spots with four candidates each, including incumbents Mark McDonald and Daryl Dodt.

The remaining divisions attracted three candidates each.

The full list of candidates is:

Mayor

Mick Curran

Glen Hartwig

Tim Jerome

Division 1

Mark McDonald

Jess Milne

Ash Little

Phil Feldman

Division 2

Leonora Cox

Dolly Jensen

Division 3

Mal Gear

Colleen Miller

Michiel Pratt

Shane Waldock

Terry McMullan

Division 4

Daryl Dodt

Bruce Devereaux

Rae Gate

Wayne Sachs

Division 5

Dan Stewart

Chelle Dobson

Rob Burns

Division 6

Hilary Smerdon

Brian Thomas

Mikki Lawson

Division 7

Bob Leitch

Donna Reardon

Warren Polley

Division 8

Bob Fredman

Trent Mitchell

Lyndall Ensbey

Pre-polling opens on Monday, March 16.

Election day is Saturday, March 28.

The Gympie Times will publish a comprehensive guide to the March 28 election on its website and in print next Saturday, March 14, and on Saturday, March 21.

The guide will include a biography of each candidate, and their response to a series of questions on rates, transparency, the local economy, climate change, social infrastructure and more.