REVEALED: Full list of who is running for council
THE ultimate game of musical chairs is underway, with 30 people competing for nine seats at the next Gympie Regional Council – and this time, at least one of them is guaranteed to be a woman.
Glen Hartwig’s all-or-nothing attempt at winning the mayoral seat means either the seat he is vacating (Division 2) will become occupied by Leonora Cox or Dolly Jensen.
The last council’s all-male make-up was a frequent point of criticism within the community and beyond.
With the nominations now closed, the mayoral race remains between three contenders: Mr Hartwig, incumbent Mick Curran, and Tim Jerome.
The other 27 candidates will duke it out for the region’s seven other divisional seats.
Division 3 (from Tamaree to Bells Bridge and Glastonbury) attracted the most candidates, with four new faces challenging incumbent Mal Gear.
Divisions 1 (Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach) and 4 (Gympie city) were the next most popular spots with four candidates each, including incumbents Mark McDonald and Daryl Dodt.
The remaining divisions attracted three candidates each.
The full list of candidates is:
Mayor
Mick Curran
Glen Hartwig
Tim Jerome
Division 1
Mark McDonald
Jess Milne
Ash Little
Phil Feldman
Division 2
Leonora Cox
Dolly Jensen
Division 3
Mal Gear
Colleen Miller
Michiel Pratt
Shane Waldock
Terry McMullan
Division 4
Daryl Dodt
Bruce Devereaux
Rae Gate
Wayne Sachs
Division 5
Dan Stewart
Chelle Dobson
Rob Burns
Division 6
Hilary Smerdon
Brian Thomas
Mikki Lawson
Division 7
Bob Leitch
Donna Reardon
Warren Polley
Division 8
Bob Fredman
Trent Mitchell
Lyndall Ensbey
Pre-polling opens on Monday, March 16.
Election day is Saturday, March 28.
The Gympie Times will publish a comprehensive guide to the March 28 election on its website and in print next Saturday, March 14, and on Saturday, March 21.
The guide will include a biography of each candidate, and their response to a series of questions on rates, transparency, the local economy, climate change, social infrastructure and more.