The two men allegedly involved in the shooting of a woman and a suburb-wide lockdown were back before the courts today.
Crime

REVEALED: Full charge sheet for accused Rothwell shooters

by Erin Smith
30th Oct 2020 1:18 PM
The two men charged in relation to the shooting of a woman at Rothwell on October 1 had their cases mentioned in court again today, where the full list of offences the duo face were revealed.

Dylan Anthony Harvey, 27, and Nathan Robert Newcomb, 27, remain in custody and were not required to appear in Redcliffe Magistrates Court today.

Dylan Anthony Harvey is facing multiple charges after an alleged shooting at Rothwell. Pictured supplied
The duo were charged after a 27-year-old woman was shot and dumped at Kelliher St, Rothwell, at about 7.45am on October 1.

Police will allege the duo fled to Bribie Island - prompting police to declare an emergency situation.

Mr Newcomb was arrested after a siege while Mr Harvey later handed himself into police at Cleveland.

Neither defendant has applied for bail.

Both matters were briefly mentioned again today.

Nathan Robert Newcomb taken into police custody after a siege at Bribie Island. Photo 7 News
Mr Harvey's matter was adjourned until January 8 to allow police time to produce a ballistics report and other evidence.

He is charged with dangerous conduct with a weapon, grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a short firearm in public.

Mr Harvey is also facing other charges including a stealing, common assault and two attempted stealing charges.

Mr Newcomb has been charged with driving without a licence, three charges of enter dwelling and commit indictable offence, two counts of receiving tainted property, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter dwelling with intent and unlawful possession of a short firearm in public.

The matter was adjourned until November 26.

