REVEALED: Fuel price hike snaps all-time Gympie record

A new benchmark for fuel prices in Gympie has been set. Mike Knott

GYMPIE drivers have felt the sting of a record high average daily fuel prices, RACQ confirmed this week.

Queensland's peak motoring body reported Gympie had joined Hervey Bay, Kingaroy and more as regional towns across the state suffering from their highest prices yet, with Gold City motorists paying an average of 159.8cpl to fill up their cars as of last Friday.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said while that price had since dropped to the latest figure of 154.3cpl, all drivers should look to "take their business away” from vendors charging above the fair price benchmark.

Lucinda Ross of the RACQ.

"While the rising global oil price and softening Aussie dollar are largely to blame for these prices, some servos are charging above what we think is fair,” Ms Ross said.

"It might not seem like much of a saving but choosing the cheaper retailers will send a strong message to the others to compete for your business, it can also save your household hundreds of dollars over the year.

"In December we'll see the real-time fuel price trial come online. When it does, we need drivers to jump on board, and use the apps and websites available to get the best deal.”

New record fuel prices - Queensland as at October 19

- Cairns 164.5cpl

- Charters Towers 161.9cpl

- Emerald 164.9cpl

- Gladstone 163.1cpl

- Goondiwindi 165.4cpl

- Gympie 159.8cpl (current average daily price 154.3cpl)

- Hervey Bay 162.3cpl

- Kingaroy 159.9cpl

- Longreach 169.9cpl

- Mackay 163.8cpl

- Maryborough 156.3cpl

- Mount Isa 169.2cpl

- Rockhampton 164.6cpl

- Toowoomba 159.7cpl

- Townsville 161.1cpl

- Warwick 160.2cpl