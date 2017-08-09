REVEALED: First look at Gympie schools' NAPLAN results

WRITTEN IN STONE: There is a growing concern about high school students' writing skills.

FUTURE generations will certainly read about our great NAPLAN results, but concerns are being raised about students' ability to write about them.

According to newly released data, Gympie's schools have followed the national trend of scoring well in all categories except writing, particularly among high school students.

At the top end of the NAPLAN scale, Kia Ora State School took out a clean sweep with 100% of their Year 3 and Year 5 students who sat rated above the national minimum standard.

Chatsworth State School also scored well, with every Year 5 student above the minimum average in reading and numeracy, and only 5% of Year 5 students below average in writing, spelling, and grammar and punctuation.

Gympie South State School's results were also of note, with 3% of their Year 5 students below the minimum standard in every category except writing.

In that category, 11% of their students were below the standard, a result in line with a number of schools which one principal said was at least partially caused by an overcrowded curriculum.

Victory College's results were another example of the national trend.

While only 8% or less of their Year 9 students were below the national minimum standard in every other category, 23% of students were below the average for writing.

Of their Year 7 students, 21% were below the minimum writing standard.

St Patrick's College recorded a similar result but on a smaller scale, with writing being the lowest rated category for students (with 12% of Year 7 students below the minimum standard, and 16% of Year 7 students).

While James Nash State High School's Year 7 students bucked the trend with only 10% below average, 26% of their Year 9 students scored below.

Victory College principal Brett Costin said it was a skill which was getting lost in the education shuffle.

"There's an expectation for teachers to tick all the boxes,” Mr Costin said.

"We're working on strategies to improve the depth of our writing time.”

While students could be engaged in writing in class, Mr Costin said the digital evolution was pushing them away from writing in their social lives.

And it was a problem not limited to school students.

"The whole world is too busy,” he said.

By the numbers

School numeracy success