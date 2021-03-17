REVEALED: First Gympie GP clinics to get COVID vaccine

Three Gympie region GP clinics have been listed as part of the next stage of the COVID vaccine rollout.

The Southside Medical Centre, Doctors at Goldfields Plaza and Cooloola Cove General Practice are to be the first local medical practices where “eligible” Gympie region residents will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The practices were among a thousand GPs across Australia to receive the vaccine as part of the next stage of the rollout, which will allow more than six million Australians to make an appointment for the AstraZeneca shot.

Most clinics are reportedly receiving only 50 vaccine doses each week; the vaccines are available from Wednesday (today).

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has urged patience as the country waits for other vaccines to become available later this month.

The number of practices able to deliver the vaccine is expected to expand to about 4000 by the end of next month.

“No-one will miss out, whether they live in a city or country town or a very remote area.,” Mr Hunt said.

“Vaccines are the game changer in our fight against the COVID-19 virus and I urge everyone in Australia to come forward and get vaccinated if they’re able to,” he said.

Appointments can be made through a national booking service, which can be accessed through the government’s website or by calling the number listed next to the practice on that same website.

People need to check if they are eligible to receive the vaccine at this stage of the rollout by using the government’s eligibility checker eligibility checker.

Anyone attending a different practice than usual will be required to bring documents including a driver’s licence or passport detailing their age and a letter from their doctor stating they have a medical condition and require the vaccine.

Government issued documents from Medicare or Centrelink will also be accepted.