REVEALED: Exciting development in the Rattler project

ARE WE THERE YET: Work is almost finished on the Deep Creek Bridge and other structures. Renee Albrecht

THE Rattler will soon be seen back in the Mary Valley, with work on the bridges expected to be done by the end of the week.

Remaining work needed includes replacement of the level crossing at Dagun, earthwork and anti-corrosion coatings on the Deep Creek bridge, and topping-up of ballast.

There will also be a general clean up of the track to fix any missing or loose bolts, mis-aligned sleepers and omitted rail screws.

A ballast regulator will then be run along the length of the track to settle it.

Mayor Mick Curran said this final step was "an exciting time for the project”.

"With the line heading for completion, this means work can commence next week with a range of activities on the track itself,” he said.

"The ballast regulator will be running back and forth between Gympie and Amamoor to settle the track, plus you may also see or hear the road signals being tested in preparation.”

Work on the Dagun level crossing is scheduled for tomorrow (weather permitting).

The existing rail and sleeper will be taken out, and replaced with a prepared section.

Asphalt around the new section will also be fixed.

Temporary side-track and traffic control will be in place during these works.