GOOD ADVICE: Jeff Barton and Warren Polley say there is one easy thing anyone can do to avoid road trauma. Troy Jegers
REVEALED: Drivers reveal what you can do to avoid a tragedy

Arthur Gorrie
by
29th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
THE suffering of five-year-old Curra road crash victim Destiny Blaxland prompted a new safety call yesterday from two of the region's biggest school bus operators.

It was a crash which could have happened to anyone and involved a car which was not breaking the speed limit.

Destiny boarded a Barton's Bus in Curra Estate Rd at 7.40am, bound for Chatsworth State School. She was hit by a passing car when she reportedly got back off the bus to retrieve a forgotten school bag.

Warren Polley of Polleys Coaches and Jeff Barton of Barton's Buses joined forces to urge motorists to "wash off a bit of speed” when they see the flashing lights of a school bus picking up or setting down passengers.

The two firms transport about 4000 students a day to and from Gympie region schools.

"I rang Warren to say that now something like this has happened, we might be able to do something to help others,” Mr Barton said.

"In situations like this, you can always talk about what could have happened and the fact is, she could have been killed,” Mr Polley said.

"You can't prevent these things, but our message is that you can reduce the risk.

"Slowing down to 40km/h costs only a few seconds of travel time. A car doing 40km/h can pull up in something like it's own length. At 60km/h, it's 12m, or the length of a bus. It's impossible to prevent anything at 80km/h.

"We ask people to back off a little, because kids can be unpredictable,” Mr Barton said.

