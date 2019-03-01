REVEALED: Council's $175k plan for iconic rail footbridge

BACK ON TRACK: Garry Davison at the old railway station footbridge.

GYMPIE Station's historic rail footbridge is set to be saved provided the State Government signs off on a $175,000 restoration plan.

The bridge is one of several projects Gympie Regional Council has put forward to be funded by $6.16 million from the State Government's Works for Queensland scheme.

The heritage span has been closed to the public for more than six years.

In 2017 the Department of Transport and Main Roads declared the bridge unsafe but its heritage status protected it from demolition.

Instead, the council spent $10,000 making it secure ahead of the Rattler's return last year.

Now it has pitched a $175,000 conservation plan to restore it, hopefully fully funded by State coffers.

Mary Valley Rattler vice chairman Garry Davison said yesterday the group had been "hoping and praying” the bridge would be restored.

"It'll be great if the council can get funding for it,” he said.

Once restored, Mr Davison said it would benefit the station precinct in several ways.

These included opening up more parking options for guests, providing a viewing platform for people to watch the Rattler depart, and removing the ongoing need to make sure people are not climbing on the dilapidated structure.