CHOPPER RESCUES: Three people have been airlifted from Fraser Island, including two accident victims early Friday night.
News

REVEALED: Chopper rescues show the real dangers

Arthur Gorrie
by
15th Sep 2018 12:36 PM

ACCIDENTS and illness have been the main dangers for visitors on Fraser Island since Friday morning, as measured by helicopter rescues from the island.

The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter rescue service was called out early last night to retrieve two patients, one with a broken collar bone after a motorcycle crash and one with a broken collarbone and dislocated shoulder after a sand boarding accident, a spokesman said.

That followed the morning airlift of a tourist who suddenly fell ill on Friday morning, the spokesman said.

The man had been holidaying on the island when he suffered a sudden medical incident, about 10.40am.

A critical care doctor and flight paramedic were winched onto the beach with a stretcher to admininister treatment and stabilise the man, who was then flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

Another crew was called to the island just before 7pm to retrieve two patients, each suffering a broken collar bone and one a dislocated shoulder as well.

They were also airlifted to Hervey Bay.

Each was transported in a stable condition, the spokesman said.

