REVEALED: CCC teacher leads the poll for Gympie's best

REVEALED: Cooloola Christian College prep teacher Amy Chapman is leading the poll against 78 other teachers to find Gympie's best.

REVEALED: Cooloola Christian College prep teacher Amy Chapman is leading the poll against 78 other teachers to find Gympie's best. Contributed

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE:

UPDATE 5PM:

WITH only seven hours to go until the winning teacher is revealed, a young Gympie region teacher has taken a remarkable lead following a wave of support from her supporters.

Cooloola Christian College prep teacher Amy Chapman ranks first with a whopping 15 per cent of the vote so far, followed by Chatsworth State School's Leesa Millard on 5 per cent and Gympie Central State School prep teacher Miss Skinner on 5 per cent.

Amy Chapman. Renee Albrecht

Mrs Chapman has been a teacher at Cooloola Christian College for the past four years, with the last two years teaching prep students. She said she was speechless with the nomination.

"Yeah definitely a bit of a shock, I wasn't expecting it,” she said.

"It's not just me who puts in a lot of work but it's the whole team. Every teacher does a wonderful job.”

Mrs Chapman said teaching is a challenging job, but it has its rewards.

"It's just about working and connecting with your students and this is one of the reasons I love teaching the younger children,” she said.

"The prep students come into an environment where they just say 'wow' and for them it's about wanting to learn and explore. I love seeing the huge change from when they first started in the beginning of the year to when they finish the school year.”

Cooloola Christian College - Mrs Amy Chapman (Teacher), Liam Hughes, Luke Pascoe, Shiloh Chandler, Harley Egan, Noah Mahaffey, Max Barrow, Mrs Kalinda Kernick (Teacher Aide)Middle row L to RKensie Ernst, Elijah Fish, Lucy Venema, Ebony Penn, Shinade Flower, Ruby KuronenFront row L to RBraxton Matthews, Scarlett Cowley, Malachi Speed, Isabella Anghelnici, Elliana McLaren, Archer Renwick Troy Jegers

Mrs Chapman spends hours writing up her term plan - ensuring her students needs are all met via an Inquiry-based learning method.

Inquiry-based learning is a more structured approach to developmental learning, encouraging students to become co-creators of their learning, developing student skills in self-direction, research, critical thinking and problem solving, and. developing discipline knowledge and skills.

"I'd like to thank everyone who nominated me. I work at a very beautiful school with a very supportive team,” she said.

79 total finalists were put forward after The Gympie Times readers nominated them through Facebook.

The support for Mrs Chapman was evident almost immediately after nominations started rolling in, with one glowing review coming from Molly Venema:

"Definitely Amy Chapman at CCC. Having her as a teacher is the best thing that's happened for my daughter. She loves going to school every day, feels respected and supported and always comes home feeling great about herself,” Ms Venema said.

"Amy has brought out a whole new side of my daughter, and is a very nurturing and compassionate teacher. We are so thankful to have her teaching my daughter this year.”

To help crown the Gympie region's top teacher - vote in the online poll and we will announce the winner next week.

Voting closes midnight tonight (September 15) and the winner will be announced tomorrow.